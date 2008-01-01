UI/UX Designer

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones and Star Trek. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.





We are a collaborative team, but what makes us able to produce great work are also the skills and experience each individual brings to the team. If you love thinking creatively to craft great online experiences, have an eye for detail, are able to design compelling and delightful consumer journeys, have expert knowledge of responsive design trends and enjoy working in a fast-paced, collaborative team environment, this could be the job for you!





When applying for this position, please provide a link to your portfolio that includes process and UI wireframes. If you have applications or games in the AppStore that you were principally responsible for the UI or UX design for, let us know about those as well!

What You’ll Do

Develop wireframes, create mid-fi comps, storyboards, experience prototypes and detailed design specifications that describe the user experience to stakeholders and direct development activities from inception to implementation.

Develop functional UI screens, flows and prototypes within Unity using uGUI.

Create elegant web interfaces and user flows for player accounts and entitlements.

Grey boxing and building social feature based UX experiences that cross platforms, into all future games.

Stay up-to-date with relevant design tools and software; conduct secondary research into current and emerging trends in user needs and technology.

Provide user experience design expertise to company and advise individuals and teams which can include at times latest web and mobile application trends.

Incorporate iterative design, live data and user testing throughout the development process.

Create tools including interview guides, focus group materials, and experience prototypes to gather feedback throughout the design process. Create concepts using a range of prototyping methods: Adobe XD, Proto.io, video, paper or interactive models.

What We Seek

Experience shipping products for Web and Mobile application.

+5 years experience in the role of UI/UX Designer or Interaction Designer on web and mobile products.

Requires a BS or BFA in Interaction Design, Web Design, or Graphic Design

A Gamer with a passion for games, entertainment art and functional and effective design.

Strong intuitions about what makes for highly usable and enjoyable experiences that drive continuous engagement and social interaction

Experience prototyping, testing and iterating UX flows for mobile games or applications

Experience designing effective login user flows

Solid graphic design and compositional abilities using typography, layout and color

Mastery of Photoshop and/or Sketch to create wireframes and mockups

Familiarity with Unity and ability to create UI using uGUI

Excellent communication skills: written, presenting, oral

Nice to have: Expert knowledge with CSS, HTML5 and knowledge of javascript frameworks like jQuery, Bootstrap and/or Angular.

Big plus: experience conducting user testing

Big plus: understanding of the mobile free-to-play market

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am. If you’re experiencing a steady workflow go ahead work according to your desires and use your plus hours later for shorter day or a longer weekend.

About Us

Disruptor Beam is a Boston-area game company that transports fans of beloved movies, literary and television series into the worlds they love. By linking game content to episodes and books, players become a part of the world as stories continue to evolve around them. The company's games are available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch; on Google Play for Android devices; and on the web. Founded and led by game industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Jon Radoff, Disruptor Beam is backed by a group of technology and gaming entrepreneurs from the Boston area. For more information, visit www.disruptorbeam.com.

At Disruptor Beam, we we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

To all recruitment agencies: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes.