Job Description
Skydance Interactive is looking for an exceptional UI/UX Artist to join our close-knit development team. This person will work directly with the Art Director, programmers, and designers to create ground breaking user interface designs within our game. We are interested in experienced candidates with high levels of creative energy and passion for creating amazing artwork.
The UI/UX Artist will develop wireframes, create compelling visual treatments for in-game user interfaces/menus, and implement assets in-engine. The Artist works closely with and takes direction from the Art Director to maintain a consistent art style for the UI and menus. This position requires a mix of art and design ability, along with both creative and technical experience.
Requirements
Advanced knowledge of UI/UX design tools (such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and wireframe tools)
Experience in Unreal Engine
Direct experience designing and creating both traditional HUD/UI elements (game front-end) and immersive, in-world UI and feedback systems
Excellent graphic design skills
Strong portfolios demonstrating solid UI and graphic design skill
Solid background in user interaction theory with examples of how that theory translates into practice
Good understanding of interactive market trends and visual styles
Ability to create art assets for UI and to match existing art styles
Patient, thorough problem solver who is not afraid of big challenges
At least 2+ years of game, television, film, or web industry experience
Plusses
Shipped at least 1 game title as a UI/UX artist
Advanced scripting/programming experience
Experience working on projects in VR
Please send resume and portfolio link