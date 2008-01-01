Job Description

Skydance Interactive is looking for an exceptional UI/UX Artist to join our close-knit development team. This person will work directly with the Art Director, programmers, and designers to create ground breaking user interface designs within our game. We are interested in experienced candidates with high levels of creative energy and passion for creating amazing artwork.

The UI/UX Artist will develop wireframes, create compelling visual treatments for in-game user interfaces/menus, and implement assets in-engine. The Artist works closely with and takes direction from the Art Director to maintain a consistent art style for the UI and menus. This position requires a mix of art and design ability, along with both creative and technical experience.

Requirements

Advanced knowledge of UI/UX design tools (such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and wireframe tools)

Experience in Unreal Engine

Direct experience designing and creating both traditional HUD/UI elements (game front-end) and immersive, in-world UI and feedback systems

Excellent graphic design skills

Strong portfolios demonstrating solid UI and graphic design skill

Solid background in user interaction theory with examples of how that theory translates into practice

Good understanding of interactive market trends and visual styles

Ability to create art assets for UI and to match existing art styles

Patient, thorough problem solver who is not afraid of big challenges

At least 2+ years of game, television, film, or web industry experience

Plusses

Shipped at least 1 game title as a UI/UX artist

Advanced scripting/programming experience

Experience working on projects in VR

Please send resume and portfolio link



