Company Name:
Skydance Interactive
Website:
https://www.skydanceinteractive.com/
Location:
Marina Del Rey, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows, Playstation 4
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Some College
UI/UX Artist

Job Description

Skydance Interactive is looking for an exceptional UI/UX Artist to join our close-knit development team. This person will work directly with the Art Director, programmers, and designers to create ground breaking user interface designs within our game. We are interested in experienced candidates with high levels of creative energy and passion for creating amazing artwork.

 

The UI/UX Artist will develop wireframes, create compelling visual treatments for in-game user interfaces/menus, and implement assets in-engine. The Artist works closely with and takes direction from the Art Director to maintain a consistent art style for the UI and menus. This position requires a mix of art and design ability, along with both creative and technical experience.

 

Requirements

  • Advanced knowledge of UI/UX design tools (such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and wireframe tools)

  • Experience in Unreal Engine

  • Direct experience designing and creating both traditional HUD/UI elements (game front-end) and immersive, in-world UI and feedback systems

  • Excellent graphic design skills

  • Strong portfolios demonstrating solid UI and graphic design skill

  • Solid background in user interaction theory with examples of how that theory translates into practice

  • Good understanding of interactive market trends and visual styles

  • Ability to create art assets for UI and to match existing art styles

  • Patient, thorough problem solver who is not afraid of big challenges

  • At least 2+ years of game, television, film, or web industry experience

 

Plusses

  • Shipped at least 1 game title as a UI/UX artist

  • Advanced scripting/programming experience

  • Experience working on projects in VR

 

Please send resume and portfolio link


