webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Infinity Ward / Activision
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Apply for this job

UI Engineer

Infinity Ward is currently seeking a UI Engineer.  This person will provide expertise to develop UI and work on our new FPS. If you have a strong technical background and love UI, we are looking for you.


Responsibilities:

  • Development, Design and maintenance of UI systems and features.
  • Working with QA to maintain bug free code.
  • Speaking with and helping design to fully realize their vision.
  • Being part of a highly motivated team and shaping the future of FPS UI.

Requirements:

  • 2+ years of experience in the games industry.
  • B.S. in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or equivalent.
  • A passion and experience with First Person Shooters.
  • An understanding of basic UI principles.
  • Strong communication skills.
  • Strong C/C++ software engineering skills.
  • Experience with scripting language (Lua a plus).
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested