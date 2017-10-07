Infinity Ward is currently seeking a UI Engineer. This person will provide expertise to develop UI and work on our new FPS. If you have a strong technical background and love UI, we are looking for you.
Responsibilities:
Development, Design and maintenance of UI systems and features.
Working with QA to maintain bug free code.
Speaking with and helping design to fully realize their vision.
Being part of a highly motivated team and shaping the future of FPS UI.
Requirements:
2+ years of experience in the games industry.
B.S. in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or equivalent.
A passion and experience with First Person Shooters.