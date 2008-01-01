



UI ENGINEER

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

Got what it takes to produce a cutting-edge AAA title? Be part of our passionate team and strive for excellence. Hangar 13 is looking for a seasoned and passionate programmer who enjoys a collaborative and creative work environment and is looking to work with likeminded professionals to create a truly amazing game. Develop, write, implement, and debug code for the UI on next-generation video game projects.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Work with the UI artist to maintain and develop our Scaleform based framework

Collaborate with other disciplines (art, design, sound) in implementing the UI

Write code that fulfills the functional, graphic and technical requirements of the project

Participate in the design of products and perform some testing activities

Provide the Lead Programmer with feedback regarding the time allotted to assigned tasks

Work with proprietary existing software technology and build new technology in order to fulfill the project’s technical requirements

Adhere to the project’s coding standards

Research coding techniques and algorithms in order to keep current on technological developments and advancements in the game industry

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

Excellent communication skills with an interest in working with other game developers in a cooperative team environment

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, related discipline, or relevant work experience

Expertise with the C/C++ programming language along with a strong familiarity with OO design principles

Experience in development of UI code in ActionScript and its integration into game engines

3 years of programming experience on commercial software projects

Commitment to code quality, documentation and sound testing procedures

Ability to learn and master new technologies and code

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Experience working with Scaleform

Experience developing for game consoles

One or more shipped PC or console game titles is preferred

To Apply - http://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=47&rid=1698