Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
Associate Degree
UI Designer / Scripter
Summary:
Naughty Dog is seeking an experienced UI Designer / Scripter to join our studio! This individual should be able to work with minimal input and feel comfortable working in a team environment. This strong communicator would work closely with Art and Engineering to ensure successful UI implementation into our games.
Responsibilities:
- Work with the UI artist and programming team to implement all HUD and UI elements for both single player and multiplayer
- Communicate clearly with the Programming, Design and UI team to ensure the UI is implemented as efficiently as possible in a timely manner
- Bug checking and fixing technical UI problems
- Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed
Requirements & Skills:
- Proficient in Python, Lua, or other equivalent scripting language
- Experience using Qt, Tk, iOS, Android, or other GUI-building toolkit to build a GUI for games, web, and/or mobile platforms
- Ideally some experience in C/C++
- Excellent communication/collaboration skills
- Great GUI design/aesthetic sense
- Passion for making great user interfaces, in games, web, and/or mobile
- Ideally some game design experience / passion for making great games
As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview and may be asked to complete a design test.
