Summary:

Naughty Dog is seeking an experienced UI Designer / Scripter to join our studio! This individual should be able to work with minimal input and feel comfortable working in a team environment. This strong communicator would work closely with Art and Engineering to ensure successful UI implementation into our games.

Responsibilities:

Work with the UI artist and programming team to implement all HUD and UI elements for both single player and multiplayer

Communicate clearly with the Programming, Design and UI team to ensure the UI is implemented as efficiently as possible in a timely manner

Bug checking and fixing technical UI problems

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

Proficient in Python, Lua, or other equivalent scripting language

Experience using Qt, Tk, iOS, Android, or other GUI-building toolkit to build a GUI for games, web, and/or mobile platforms

Ideally some experience in C/C++

Excellent communication/collaboration skills

Great GUI design/aesthetic sense

Passion for making great user interfaces, in games, web, and/or mobile

Ideally some game design experience / passion for making great games

As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview and may be asked to complete a design test.