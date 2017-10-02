webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency Inc.
Website:
http://bartletjones.com
Location:
San Diego, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Other
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
UI Designer

UI Designer - Console

 

The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is looking for a UI Designer to provide design, wireframes, 2D art and animation to an unannounced Unreal Engine based game. The role will work closely with the Creative Director, Art Director, Engineers and Designers to provide the most intuitive and fun user experience to our players!

If you play lots of AAA + indie games, love to design for console, have strong opinions on how to improve a player’s experience... please keep reading!

Duties include:

  • Help establish the UI design and tone for the game through exploring wireframes, concept mockups and help implement the UI into Unreal Engine

  • Work with the engineering team to improve the UI development pipeline

  • Interpret and visualize design from abstract or detailed feature design docs

  • Maintain an overall view of the user experience of the player and help document why decisions and directions were made to help communicate to the team.

  • Be the prime advocate for the user experience quality in the studio, push for resources and support for your discipline

  • Any additional duties required to ensure the game has world-class UI and is running efficiently ingame


Required Skills

  • Ability to create very clear wireframes or designs while deciphering the complex needs of various game systems

  • Ability to work with extensive or minimal creative direction and still deliver top quality and thoughtful designs

  • Always looking for ways to improve the game’s usability without being tasked specifically to do so

  • Ability to unify the UI and find commonalities across independent game features and propose more efficient design solutions across systems

  • 3+ years working on design or UI for at least one console game


Preferred Skills

  • Deep knowledge of design for console/controllers

  • Exceptional 2D artist that can create their own shell elements

  • Ability to do 2D or 3D animation and VFX

  • Ability to implement / code integrate some of your work in Unreal Engine

  • Appreciates imagination and surprise in design as much as austerity and simplicity

  • Play lots of games from AAA to indie on console

  • Good at “bang for buck” decision making. Understands the production balance between when to be rapidly mocking up screens for functionaly vs taking the time to build UI tools and systems.

 

Benefits & Perks

  • An extremely low co-pay for medical, dental and optical insurance for you and your family

  • 401k program

  • Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care

  • Our studio is in a historic building in the thriving downtown San Diego Gaslamp district

  • Free downtown 24 hour parking spot




