UI Designer - Console

The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is looking for a UI Designer to provide design, wireframes, 2D art and animation to an unannounced Unreal Engine based game. The role will work closely with the Creative Director, Art Director, Engineers and Designers to provide the most intuitive and fun user experience to our players!



If you play lots of AAA + indie games, love to design for console, have strong opinions on how to improve a player’s experience... please keep reading!



Duties include:

Help establish the UI design and tone for the game through exploring wireframes, concept mockups and help implement the UI into Unreal Engine

Work with the engineering team to improve the UI development pipeline

Interpret and visualize design from abstract or detailed feature design docs

Maintain an overall view of the user experience of the player and help document why decisions and directions were made to help communicate to the team.

Be the prime advocate for the user experience quality in the studio, push for resources and support for your discipline

Any additional duties required to ensure the game has world-class UI and is running efficiently ingame



Required Skills

Ability to create very clear wireframes or designs while deciphering the complex needs of various game systems

Ability to work with extensive or minimal creative direction and still deliver top quality and thoughtful designs

Always looking for ways to improve the game’s usability without being tasked specifically to do so

Ability to unify the UI and find commonalities across independent game features and propose more efficient design solutions across systems

3+ years working on design or UI for at least one console game



Preferred Skills

Deep knowledge of design for console/controllers

Exceptional 2D artist that can create their own shell elements

Ability to do 2D or 3D animation and VFX

Ability to implement / code integrate some of your work in Unreal Engine

Appreciates imagination and surprise in design as much as austerity and simplicity

Play lots of games from AAA to indie on console

Good at “bang for buck” decision making. Understands the production balance between when to be rapidly mocking up screens for functionaly vs taking the time to build UI tools and systems.

Benefits & Perks

An extremely low co-pay for medical, dental and optical insurance for you and your family

401k program

Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care

Our studio is in a historic building in the thriving downtown San Diego Gaslamp district

Free downtown 24 hour parking spot







