



Imbellus Overview





We are looking for exceptional people who share our mission: to reinvent how we measure human potential. At Imbellus, we build technology-enabled assessments that evaluate how people think instead of what they know. We believe our society must prioritize developing minds that do what computers cannot. By changing assessments, we reorient the education system and employers to measure what matters.





We love this challenge. We know that what has worked for decades in other contexts, might not work in ours. So we don’t default on expertise, instead we test every assumption with logic, each idea with reasoning, and all conclusions with “prove it.” We choose learning over ego so that our product and our people become the best.





You’ll probably enjoy working with us if

You’re a systems thinker; you’d rather debate the concept than argue the example; you prize logic and reason

You’re restless when not learning something new or stretching yourself

You understand that at a fast-growing startup, priorities may shift rapidly. You value exposure across functions and are prepared to work on whichever team or goal is most impactful.

You’re willing to open-mindedly challenge your own and others’ ideas, but also commit to the ultimate direction when the time comes

You feel accountable and hold others to a high standard





We’re looking for a UI DESIGNER

As an Imbellus UI Designer, you will be the vision holder for the player’s user experience; from screen layout to UX progression to icon language, you will use your creative instincts to create a seamless experience for the player. You will brainstorm with game designers and learning scientists about how to achieve design and assessment goals, while maintaining a fluid and intuitive usability. Imbellus is breaking ground with a new type of cognitive assessment, and you will play a crucial role in designing and executing the vision.





What you’ll be doing at Imbellus:

Propose user experience flows with mock-ups and wireframes

Design and implement aesthetically appealing and intuitive UI in Unity

Collaborate with design to architect an intuitive user interface structure that will accommodate for the project's full design

Design screens, buttons, logos and all aspects of the interface

Collaborate with engineering to develop an extensible UI architecture and implementation pipeline

Work closely with the Art Director and team in order to stay within the style guide's set precedent





What you’ll need to succeed at Imbellus:

1+ years experience working in Unity

Experience working in gaming industry a plus

Engineering background a plus

Design portfolio or game screens to show sample work

Strong communication/presentation skills for interdisciplinary collaboration



Our name comes from the Latin word “Imbellis,” a breed of Betta fish. Betta fish don’t swim in schools. Welcome to our fish tank.