Telltale Games is making award-winning, narrative-driven games set in the popular worlds of The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, and now Minecraft! These successful properties demand a premium user interface, and the small UI team within Telltale needs your help designing, creating and implementing that interface (both the “front end” and HUD) across multiple platforms and languages!

The UI Artist position requires not only an understanding of traditional Graphic Design, but some comfort with 3D modeling, animation, game design and even a dash of programming. It’s much more than creating icons. It requires a “jack of all trades” confidence to be successful. Compounding this is the fact the Telltale Games makes products unlike any on the market using a one-of-a-kind proprietary tool…

You will be working within established technical and design specifications, alongside experienced and helpful team members. Prior industry experience is not needed, although you will be expected to be able to both collaborate and work independently, troubleshoot technical issues, all while maintaining a demanding workload in a fast-paced environment.

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THE POSITION YOU MUST INCLUDE A LINK TO YOUR DIGITAL REEL/PORTFOLIO.

First and foremost, your resume, portfolio and/or demo reel MUST demonstrate sound graphic design skills (Layout/Composition, Typography, Iconography and Copywriting).

Additionally, your body of work should also showcase AT LEAST TWO of the following offerings: Interactive design/UX (mobile/web/flash) Animation/Motion Graphics Some 3D Modeling Experience LUA scripting



Please note that even candidates with promising portfolios will likely be asked to complete a UI test. This 2 day test will be used to demonstrate your artistic skill, creativity, ambition, technical and industry knowledge, as well as your ability to improvise.

Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.