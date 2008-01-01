We're looking for a UI Artist to help us build our mobile game in a clean, scalable, and user-friendly way. We want candidates with experience specifically with developing user interfaces for mobile games. Responsibilities will include wireframing, and creation of finished, ready-to-integrate designs from existing specs. Our UI Artist should be able to stick to a schedule and a spec. This job will require a high level of back and forth with other artists and engineers, so communication skills are a must. Responsibilities: - Communicate ideas to art and engineering team with wireframes - Design with an awareness of technical requirements and constraints - Create simple, beautiful user experiences that will get our users where they need to go - Make enhancements to user experience based on user testing and analytics - Creation of finished game screens Requirements: - Wireframing skills - Ability to design appealing, friendly-looking screens - Good eye for composition and layout - Experience in mobile development - Illustration skills - Experience in game development - Working knowledge of Unity (or equivalent game engine) is a huge plus
