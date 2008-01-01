webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Mitosis Games
http://mitosisgames.com
New York, New York
United States
Visual Arts
Contract
Android, iOS
Associate
Bachelor's Degree
UI Artist

 

We're looking for a UI Artist to help us build our mobile game in a clean, scalable, and user-friendly way. We want candidates with experience specifically with developing user interfaces for mobile games. Responsibilities will include wireframing, and creation of finished, ready-to-integrate designs from existing specs. 


Our UI Artist should be able to stick to a schedule and a spec. This job will require a high level of back and forth with other artists and engineers, so communication skills are a must.


Responsibilities:

  • Communicate ideas to art and engineering team with wireframes
  • Design with an awareness of technical requirements and constraints
  • Create simple, beautiful user experiences that will get our users where they need to go
  • Make enhancements to user experience based on user testing and analytics
  • Creation of finished game screens


Requirements:

  • Wireframing skills
  • Ability to design appealing, friendly-looking screens
  • Good eye for composition and layout
  • Experience in mobile development
  • Illustration skills
  • Experience in game development
  • Working knowledge of Unity (or equivalent game engine) is a huge plus

 

