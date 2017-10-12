webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Gearbox Software
Website:
http://www.gearboxsoftware.com
Location:
Frisco, Texas
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
UI Artist

Responsibilities:

  • Work closely with UI artists, programmers and Project Directors to drive interface style and function.
  • Create wireframes and mockups that visually communicate game features.
  • Create art assets like graphics, animations and icons as identified by the UI Lead.
  • Implement, animate, and maintain intuitive UI screens using engine tools.
  • Visually display complex data intuitively with an emphasis on information hierarchy.

Required Skills:

  • At least 3 years of professional experience as a UI Designer
  • At least 1 shipped AAA title
  • Proficient in Adobe CC Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects)
  • Experience using engine level UI tools (Unity, Scaleform, Flash, etc.)
  • Ability to quickly prototype and visualize engaging user experiences.
  • Strong background in motion graphics.
  • Ability to give and receive constructive criticism and critique with a focus on improving quality.
  • Craft UI components with an emphasis on modularity.
  • Ability to rapidly prototype designs in a variety of visual styles
  • Team player with a great attitude & love for video games

Desired Skills:

  • Scaleform experience
  • Flash experience
  • Scripting (Lua, ActionScript, C#)
