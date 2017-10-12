Home
Login
Contact Us
English
Game Jobs
Who's Hiring @ GDC
Find Jobs
Register
FAQ
Employer Directory
Login
Search
Job Agent
Saved Jobs
Register
Company Name:
Gearbox Software
Website:
http://www.gearboxsoftware.com
Location:
Frisco, Texas
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Apply for this job
UI Artist
Responsibilities:
Work closely with UI artists, programmers and Project Directors to drive interface style and function.
Create wireframes and mockups that visually communicate game features.
Create art assets like graphics, animations and icons as identified by the UI Lead.
Implement, animate, and maintain intuitive UI screens using engine tools.
Visually display complex data intuitively with an emphasis on information hierarchy.
Required Skills:
At least 3 years of professional experience as a UI Designer
At least 1 shipped AAA title
Proficient in Adobe CC Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects)
Experience using engine level UI tools (Unity, Scaleform, Flash, etc.)
Ability to quickly prototype and visualize engaging user experiences.
Strong background in motion graphics.
Ability to give and receive constructive criticism and critique with a focus on improving quality.
Craft UI components with an emphasis on modularity.
Ability to rapidly prototype designs in a variety of visual styles
Team player with a great attitude & love for video games
Desired Skills:
Scaleform experience
Flash experience
Scripting (Lua, ActionScript, C#)
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Save this Job
More Jobs Like This
UI Artist, Sanzaru Games Inc.
UI Designer, Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency Inc.
UI Engineer, Infinity Ward / Activision
Senior Lighting Artist, Infinity Ward / Activision
Senior Environment Artist, Infinity Ward / Activision
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Facebook
Find on LinkedIn
To:
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
0 recipients.
Send Message
To:
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
0 recipients.
Send Message
Home
|
Register with Gamasutra
|
Game Jobs
|
Who's Hiring @ GDC
|
Contact Us
|
Gamasutra