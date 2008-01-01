Home
Login
Contact Us
English
Game Jobs
Who's Hiring @ GDC
Find Jobs
Register
FAQ
Employer Directory
Login
Search
Job Agent
Saved Jobs
Register
Company Name:
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Website:
http://www.sanzaru.com
Location:
Foster City , California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Some College
Apply for this job
UI Artist
Responsibilities:
Create and implement fresh, easy to understand interfaces wrapped in beautiful visuals
Work closely with Art Leads to develop concepts, mockups, storyboards, and game assets
Work closely with designers and engineers to implement UI structure, flow, and player messaging
Create a broad range of UI game assets including icons, fonts, backgrounds, animation, and effects
Refine, improve, and optimize interface pipeline and process into next generation technology
Develop, experiment, and advance UI using the lasting techniques & software
Maintain, improve, and advance the UI game assets
Understand hardware limitations and best techniques ensuring optimal quality
Experience/Skills:
2+ years of industry experience with outstanding portfolio
Strong understanding of interface flow, messaging, and ease of use
Strong understanding of form, color, composition, and movement
Working knowledge of Photoshop, Flash, Illustrator, and Maya
Working knowledge of Unreal, Unity, and scripting
Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Save this Job
More Jobs Like This
UI/UX Designer, WRKSHP
UI Designer, Telltale Games
Senior Game Artist, WRKSHP
Lead Concept Art / Look Development Artist, Impulse Gear, Inc.
LEAD MATERIAL ARTIST, Hangar 13
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Facebook
Find on LinkedIn
To:
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
0 recipients.
Send Message
To:
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
0 recipients.
Send Message
Home
|
Register with Gamasutra
|
Game Jobs
|
Who's Hiring @ GDC
|
Contact Us
|
Gamasutra