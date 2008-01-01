webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Website:
http://www.sanzaru.com
Location:
Foster City , California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Some College
UI Artist

Responsibilities:

  • Create and implement fresh, easy to understand interfaces wrapped in beautiful visuals
  • Work closely with Art Leads to develop concepts, mockups, storyboards, and game assets
  • Work closely with designers and engineers to implement UI structure, flow, and player messaging
  • Create a broad range of UI game assets including icons, fonts, backgrounds, animation, and effects
  • Refine, improve, and optimize interface pipeline and process into next generation technology
  • Develop, experiment, and advance UI using the lasting techniques & software
  • Maintain, improve, and advance the UI game assets
  • Understand hardware limitations and best techniques ensuring optimal quality

 

Experience/Skills:

  • 2+ years of industry experience with outstanding portfolio
  • Strong understanding of interface flow, messaging, and ease of use
  • Strong understanding of form, color, composition, and movement
  • Working knowledge of Photoshop, Flash, Illustrator, and Maya
  • Working knowledge of Unreal, Unity, and scripting
  • Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively
