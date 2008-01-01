UE4 Programmer (Mid-Senior)

We're looking for a seasoned UE4 engineer to join our team and help create the future of gaming. This is a Great opportunity to design AAA games designed specifically for VR. Candidates must be able to work proactively with high level goals from the Lead Engineer while also being adept at communicating with other disciplines. This position requires in-depth knowledge and experience of UE4 game de velopment.





• Work closely with designers and engineers to implement gameplay features and functionality using the Unreal Engine 4.

• Create or improve tools as necessary to support specific features/systems.

• Test, debug, profile, analyze, and optimize on multiple consoles and PC platforms.

• Contribute innovative and original ideas on all aspects of game production and development.

Requirements:

• Minimum 3 years professional game development experience with at least one shipped game title.

• Demonstrated proficiency in C++.

• Strong generalist and systems architecture programming skills.

• Ability to effectively work across a wide range of target platforms, including PCs, consoles and VR headsets.

• Comfortable working with present and new developed code.

• A strong passion for video game development and virtual reality.

Pluses





• Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Math, or related field.

• Current Unreal Engine 4 experience including blueprints and C++ implementation.