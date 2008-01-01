Tools Programmer (ICE Team)

What is the ICE Team?

Naughty Dog is home to the ICE Team, one of Sony’s World Wide Studios central technology groups. The ICE Team focuses on creating core graphics technologies used by all PlayStation developers. The ICE Team has been involved with the development of the PlayStation®4 since its inception, including hardware design, graphics libraries, performance analysis tools, and developer support (hardware evangelism).

Summary:

As a Tools Programmer on the ICE Team, you will be working on our next generation graphics analysis, profiling and debugging tool in conjunction with our sister technology groups. This tool enables Playstation®4 developers to get better performance from the platform and help them debug graphical issues.

Responsibilities:

Create clean, efficient and well tested code

Work with other engineers to design new UI for a graphics performance analysis tool

Develop, maintain, and improve new and existing Windows UI code

Continuously improve the user experience and performance of the tool based on internal and external feedback

Collaborate with our sister technology groups on global projects

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed

Requirements & Skills:

Decent 3D math skills (especially linear algebra and vector math)

Familiarity with OpenGL, DirectX, or other rendering APIs

Extensive experience with C++, C#, and Windows Forms

B.S. in Computer Science and/or equivalent work experience

Self-motivated individual with excellent problem solving skills

Detail oriented

Good oral and written communication skills

Familiarity with console or PC video game programming *Preferred*

Shipped a commercial tool running on Windows platforms *Preferred*

GUI art/design skills *Preferred*



As part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview.