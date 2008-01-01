Infinity Ward is currently seeking a Tools Engineer (position seniority is negotiable) in the Woodland Hills, CA area. The ideal candidate should have some full-time programming experience in a games, film, or similar environment (a mix of technical and creative individuals/teams). We are looking for someone who is passionate about working with content creators and engineers of other disciplines to build awesome tools.



The tools team at Infinity Ward is responsible for providing a good user experience for the content creation story of game development. This includes improving the content editing tools as well as the build pipeline technology used to deliver content changes to the game. It also encompasses delivering good feedback to the entire studio on both a micro and macro level. This includes keeping artists informed about the specific changes they submit, and the larger team informed about the health of the whole game.



This is an exciting opportunity to join an award-winning video game developer, and work with the best gaming talent in the world.



Responsibilities:

Some combination of development across the team’s core responsibilities:

Feature set, robustness, and performance of our build pipeline

Feature set, overall quality, and usability of our content editors

Honing studio services like continuous integration, automated testing, distribution and cache profiling/optimization, service profiling, etc.

Communicate with stakeholders, evaluate needs, identify goals, and implement high quality software that facilitate the creative production process



Requirements: