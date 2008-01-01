Tools Engineer

Telltale’s Core Engineering group is responsible for developing tools and libraries encapsulated by Telltale’s multi-platform engine, “The Telltale Tool”. The Tool is used by Telltale’s artists, designers, and Lua programmers to create content for XboxOne, PS4, XBOX360, PS3, Wii, iOS, PC, Mac, and Android. Tools Engineers at Telltale develop software with the most intuitive and powerful user-experience possible, to enable artists to do the highest quality work they can. A background in UX is desirable, as is any prior experience developing UI using the Qt library suite.



Responsibilities:

Design and implement GUI tools used by designers and artists to create Telltale content

Create custom Qt widgets such as curve editors, graph editors and debuggers

Emulate various commercial tools such as Photoshop, After Effects, Maya, Pro Tools, Final Cut, and Unity

Create high quality GUI’s including features such as copy, paste, undo and help

Work closely with system engineers, artists and designers to create efficient workflows

Essential Skills and Experience:



B.S. degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience

Fluency in C++/STL and 3+ professional C++ experience is required

1+ years experience creating GUI’s applications

Self-direction and independence

Ability to define deliverables and collaborate on production scheduling

Preferred Skills and Experience:



1+ years of professional game development experience

Experience creating UIs within the Qt development framework

Experience with game development systems such as Unity or Unreal

Maya experience (as a user and/or plug-in developer)

Experience using OpenGL, DirectX, Gfx, Bink or FMOD

Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.