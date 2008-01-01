Location:
Foster City, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Texture Artist
Responsibilities:
- Paints a variety of textures for characters, environments, props, and background mattes
- Works closely with Art Leads and other artists to develop texture mockups and studies
- Manages and maintains all the source textures associated with the game assets
- Thoroughly understands hardware limitations and practices common techniques
- Develops, experiments, and advances textures using the lasting techniques and software
- Understands hardware limitations and best techniques ensuring optimal quality
- Flexible enough to paint photorealistic and stylized textures
Experience/Skills:
- 2+ years of industry experience working on different platforms
- Strong 2d drawing and 3d painting skills with a strong sense of form, color and composition
- Working knowledge of Photoshop, Substance, Maya and/or other 3D software
- Ability to manage and maintain large amounts of assets
- Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively
- Working knowledge of BodyPaint and/or similar 3d Paint software a big plus!
