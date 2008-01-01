Bethesda Softworks is seeking a Test Automation Lead Engineer to join our digital publishing team, Bethesda.net. The Lead SDET will be tasked with architecting, developing and maintaining a suite of automation tools and systems to ensure high quality releases for the platform. The Test Automation Lead Engineer will build and oversee a team of SDETs while working closely with all aspects of the development process and assisting in streamlining repetitive testing tasks and processes.
Responsibilities:
Build a team of high performing Test Automation Engineers and empower the delivery of world class service to the platform team
Design and deploy next-generation automated testing tools, using Python, JavaScript and C++
Investigate and recognize systems that will benefit from automated testing tools and processes
Perform white-box testing on platform code
Interface with development team members to gather acceptance criteria and ensure all testing requirements are met
Work with QA functional test teams and live ops to identify and resolve gaps in automated testing
Build detailed test plans that ensure complete end-to-end testing coverage for a set of features or systems
Enter accurate defects and issues based on department standards into bug tracking system and communicate those to management
Use cloud resources for testing, primarily in AWS
Perform code reviews of testing tools and systems in an effort to maintain a high quality, maintainable code base
Provide mentoring, advice, and code support for other SDET team members
Proactively gather feedback from customers and contribute to the growth of the department
Requirements:
7+ years of automated software quality development experience
Understanding of how to build and integrate a new team into an existing development process
Strong proficiency in programming or scripting languages including Python, JavaScript and C++
Proven background in testing processes and procedures
Ability to multitask and maintain organization of tasks
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Strong organizational skills
Flexibility to respond to changing priorities
Self-motivated, with a strong work ethic and ability to work with limited supervision
Desired Skills:
Experience with UNIX/Linux environments
Experience performing load testing
Knowledge of AWS and related services for testing purposes
Experience working in an agile, SCRUM, or other dynamic work environment
A passion for gaming