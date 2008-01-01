Bethesda Softworks is seeking a Test Automation Lead Engineer to join our digital publishing team, Bethesda.net. The Lead SDET will be tasked with architecting, developing and maintaining a suite of automation tools and systems to ensure high quality releases for the platform. The Test Automation Lead Engineer will build and oversee a team of SDETs while working closely with all aspects of the development process and assisting in streamlining repetitive testing tasks and processes.

Responsibilities:

Build a team of high performing Test Automation Engineers and empower the delivery of world class service to the platform team

Design and deploy next-generation automated testing tools, using Python, JavaScript and C++

Investigate and recognize systems that will benefit from automated testing tools and processes

Perform white-box testing on platform code

Interface with development team members to gather acceptance criteria and ensure all testing requirements are met

Work with QA functional test teams and live ops to identify and resolve gaps in automated testing

Build detailed test plans that ensure complete end-to-end testing coverage for a set of features or systems

Enter accurate defects and issues based on department standards into bug tracking system and communicate those to management

Use cloud resources for testing, primarily in AWS

Perform code reviews of testing tools and systems in an effort to maintain a high quality, maintainable code base

Provide mentoring, advice, and code support for other SDET team members

Proactively gather feedback from customers and contribute to the growth of the department Requirements:

7+ years of automated software quality development experience

Understanding of how to build and integrate a new team into an existing development process

Strong proficiency in programming or scripting languages including Python, JavaScript and C++

Proven background in testing processes and procedures

Ability to multitask and maintain organization of tasks

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong organizational skills

Flexibility to respond to changing priorities

Self-motivated, with a strong work ethic and ability to work with limited supervision Desired Skills:

Experience with UNIX/Linux environments

Experience performing load testing

Knowledge of AWS and related services for testing purposes

Experience working in an agile, SCRUM, or other dynamic work environment