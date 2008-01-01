webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Bethesda Softworks
Website:
http://bethsoft.com/
Location:
Rockville, Maryland
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles: 3
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School Not Completed
Test Automation Lead Engineer

Bethesda Softworks is seeking a Test Automation Lead Engineer to join our digital publishing team, Bethesda.net.  The Lead SDET will be tasked with architecting, developing and maintaining a suite of automation tools and systems to ensure high quality releases for the platform.  The Test Automation Lead Engineer will build and oversee a team of SDETs while working closely with all aspects of the development process and assisting in streamlining repetitive testing tasks and processes.

Responsibilities:

  • Build a team of high performing Test Automation Engineers and empower the delivery of world class service to the platform team

  • Design and deploy next-generation automated testing tools, using Python, JavaScript and C++

  • Investigate and recognize systems that will benefit from automated testing tools and processes

  • Perform white-box testing on platform code

  • Interface with development team members to gather acceptance criteria and ensure all testing requirements are met

  • Work with QA functional test teams and live ops to identify and resolve gaps in automated testing

  • Build detailed test plans that ensure complete end-to-end testing coverage for a set of features or systems

  • Enter accurate defects and issues based on department standards into bug tracking system and communicate those to management

  • Use cloud resources for testing, primarily in AWS

  • Perform code reviews of testing tools and systems in an effort to maintain a high quality, maintainable code base

  • Provide mentoring, advice, and code support for other SDET team members

  • Proactively gather feedback from customers and contribute to the growth of the department

     

    Requirements:

     

  • 7+ years of automated software quality development experience

  • Understanding of how to build and integrate a new team into an existing development process

  • Strong proficiency in programming or scripting languages including Python, JavaScript and C++

  • Proven background in testing processes and procedures

  • Ability to multitask and maintain organization of tasks

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

  • Strong organizational skills

  • Flexibility to respond to changing priorities

  • Self-motivated, with a strong work ethic and ability to work with limited supervision

     

    Desired Skills:

     

  • Experience with UNIX/Linux environments

  • Experience performing load testing

  • Knowledge of AWS and related services for testing purposes

  • Experience working in an agile, SCRUM, or other dynamic work environment

  • A passion for gaming

     

