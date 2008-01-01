Test Associate Chief-#5272

As a Lionbridge Software Test Associate Chief, you will be responsible for overseeing the day to day duties of a team of test associates. This includes communicating and executing instructions, gathering results, drafting and sending end of day reports. You will also get your hands dirty running test cases and reporting defects as part of the team. Your testing focus will also include providing gameplay feedback on subjects like fun factor, difficulty, usability etc. You will be expected to understand fundamental game principles well enough to perform directed ad hoc and scenario testing with minimal oversight. In addition to the aforementioned, you will liaise between your test team and others, as well as development and design teams, representing your discipline, gathering and contributing data and information, and working together to solve common issues.

Basic Qualifications

Knowledge of current QA methodologies and tools, software testing standards, strategies, and the software development cycle

Minimum 2 years of game software quality assurance experience

Practiced and analytical problem-solving approach

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Naturally collaborative

Demonstrated capability in executing test cases and writing defect reports

Self-driven, meticulous and curious in nature

Ability to prioritize in a complex and fast-paced environment

Preferred Qualifications

5+ years of overall software test experience

At least 1 year of leadership experience

Experience in at least one scripting language (Java, Powershell, Lua, Python, or Ruby) or an equivalent skill (e.g. creating game mods)

Passion for and knowledge of games and digital / online entertainment

Passion for data and innovation

Familiarity with one or more Agile methodologies

Candidates interested in the position can apply on our site.

About Us:

Lionbridge is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer. All qualified candidates will receive equal consideration for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, marital status, mental or physical disability, or protected veteran status.



Agencies - Lionbridge does not accept unsolicited resumes from third party vendors. Only resumes received from contracted agencies/vendors will be considered. Any unsolicited resumes sent to Lionbridge will not be recognized and such agency will have no recourse from Lionbridge.