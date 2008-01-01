webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Lionbridge Technologies
Website:
http://www.lionbridge.com
Location:
Irvine, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Tester/QA
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Test Associate Chief-#5272

As a Lionbridge Software Test Associate Chief, you will be responsible for overseeing the day to day duties of a team of test associates. This includes communicating and executing instructions, gathering results, drafting and sending end of day reports. You will also get your hands dirty running test cases and reporting defects as part of the team. Your testing focus will also include providing gameplay feedback on subjects like fun factor, difficulty, usability etc. You will be expected to understand fundamental game principles well enough to perform directed ad hoc and scenario testing with minimal oversight. In addition to the aforementioned, you will liaise between your test team and others, as well as development and design teams, representing your discipline, gathering and contributing data and information, and working together to solve common issues.

Basic Qualifications

  • Knowledge of current QA methodologies and tools, software testing standards, strategies, and the software development cycle
  • Minimum 2 years of game software quality assurance experience
  • Practiced and analytical problem-solving approach
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Naturally collaborative
  • Demonstrated capability in executing test cases and writing defect reports
  • Self-driven, meticulous and curious in nature
  • Ability to prioritize in a complex and fast-paced environment

 

Preferred Qualifications

  • 5+ years of overall software test experience
  • At least 1 year of leadership experience
  • Experience in at least one scripting language (Java, Powershell, Lua, Python, or Ruby) or an equivalent skill (e.g. creating game mods)
  • Passion for and knowledge of games and digital / online entertainment
  • Passion for data and innovation
  • Familiarity with one or more Agile methodologies

Candidates interested in the position can apply on our site.

About Us:

Lionbridge is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer. All qualified candidates will receive equal consideration for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, marital status, mental or physical disability, or protected veteran status.

Agencies - Lionbridge does not accept unsolicited resumes from third party vendors. Only resumes received from contracted agencies/vendors will be considered. Any unsolicited resumes sent to Lionbridge will not be recognized and such agency will have no recourse from Lionbridge.

