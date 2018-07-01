Tenure Track Assistant Professor in Game Studies

The Department of Media and Cultural Studies (MCS) at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position in the area of Games Studies beginning July 1, 2018.

Description:

We seek candidates with research expertise in Game Studies. Possible areas of interest include: gender and sexuality, queer and feminist approaches, critical race studies of games, serious games, indie games, political economy of games/media archeology, haptics and interface, gamification, game culture and identity, virtual/digital epistemologies and ontologies, narratology, ludology and other approaches related to digital media and games. Experience creating/coding/designing games, or in creating game-related or -based art and performance is a preferred qualification.

Qualifications:

Required qualifications are a terminal degree in games / media / digital studies or related field (e.g. Ph.D., MFA), or have met requirements for the Ph.D. degree, or a prior university appointment or equivalent experience along with evidence of recognition for creative achievements appropriate to an academic environment, and a potential for teaching excellence demonstrated through teaching accomplishments, strong letters of reference, and teaching evaluations.

Preferred qualifications for the candidate are: to have experience creating/ coding/ designing games or in creating game-related or –based art and performance. It is a desirable qualification to have the potential to develop external funding sources.

MCS Department Mission: to focus on how political economy and dominant ideologies condition the production and distribution, circulation and contestation, reception and appropriation of media and cultural texts. We are committed to analyzing how ideology, power and identity intersect and articulate through media and culture. The successful applicant will join a vibrant intellectual community in the University California system, a leading public research system. For information, please visit: www.mcs.ucr.edu.

Application materials must include the following: cover letter of interest, current CV, research statement, teaching evaluations, statement of contributions to diversity, up to two writing samples (maximum of 20 pages in total), and three letters of reference. Review of the applications will begin October 30, 2017 and further review will continue until the position is filled. Applications received by October 30, 2017 will receive full consideration. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Apply: https://aprecruit.ucr.edu/apply/JPF00788

Advancement through the faculty ranks at the University of California is through a series of structured, merit-based evaluations, occurring every 2-3 years, each of which includes substantial peer input.

UCR is a world-class research university with an exceptionally diverse undergraduate student body. Its mission is explicitly linked to providing routes to educational success for underrepresented and first-generation college students. A commitment to this mission is a preferred qualification.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer with a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.