Telltale Engineering Meetup

Do you love game development?

Do you like interesting challenges like wide platform support and quick content iteration?

Do you like hanging out with like-minded individuals with a beer in hand?

We do too.

Come hang out with some members of our Core Engineering team to hear what Telltale is up to. We’d love to hear what you’re working on as well! While focusing on our current titles (and some unannounced projects!) we’re working on some really cool technology.

The meet-up will be most beneficial to folks in Engineering: Build/Release, Graphics, Engine/Platform and Tools.



Space is limited as this is an invite-only event.

If you’d be interested in a bite, some beer, and some good conversation, submit your resume here! The event will be at the BEGINNING OF JUNE in SF and we will send details to folks who look like they might be a good fit!





Telltale creates games that ship on 12 different platforms in our own in-house engine and in the last 5 years we've shipped 12 games (in 56 total episodes). Come chat about how we do it!