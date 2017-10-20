



TECHNOLOGY DIRECTOR - CORE SYSTEMS

Who We Are:

Hello! We’re starting up a new team here at 2K to - surprise! - make a video game. A first person shooter to be precise. We are a small, scrappy group with a ton of ambition AND the resources to see it realized. That’s pretty rare these days. Think of us like a well-funded startup but without all the gross tech culture trappings. This is an opportunity to join an incredible project on the ground floor.

We’re also hard at work creating a supportive and inclusive culture. Here’s what’s important to us:

Honesty. We do our best to tell it like it is. No information hoarding. No passive-aggressive manipulation. We care about keeping the lines of communication open and uncluttered.

Diversity. Games are better when they are created by people of diverse backgrounds and experiences. Accessibility matters to us – and this is not just about mechanics. All players should be able to relate to the experience we’re creating. And we can’t be more accessible if we’re not actively trying to increase representation on the team and in our game.

Collaboration. So this is on every job posting ever and then the experience is totally the opposite. We’re going to do our best to mean what we say. We’re not sticking people into discipline silos. You’ll probably be working in a pod – collaborating (see!) with people from diverse disciplines and backgrounds.

Opportunity. We believe that people good at what they do shouldn’t be promoted out of their discipline. They should be recognized and rewarded for their talents, not prevented from doing what they excel at. As a result, we’ve instituted a Principal track. You can continue being amazing at what you do without feeling like you’ve hit a dead end or missed out.

Your Well-Being. Work-life balance is important to us and assume it’s important to you. We’re going to do our best to avoid a lot of the traditional pitfalls that lead to crunch. We’re not into negative reinforcement or creating a culture of fear.

What We Need:

Someone to lead and direct our core engineering team. You will be a vital member of the team's leadership team and co-direct the engineering team with the Gameplay Technology Director. The pair of you can work out the details of exactly who owns which system but nominally yours might include: rendering, animation, pipeline, tools, and any new core systems that we require. You will be responsible for collaborating with the rest of the leadership team and, through those conversations and your own inspiration, helping to set and sell the vision for the engineering department.

This position offers the possibility of pushing against the envelope of what is currently possible in games and delivering something new. Above all your core responsibility is to help make our game as great as possible.



Who We Think Will be a Great Fit:

Someone with a great deal of experience operating at a high level and/or making significant contributions on previous AAA shipped titles. We expect whoever fills this role to be comfortable making direct contributions to the code-base certainly as the team staffs up and likely afterwards. While this is fundamentally a leadership role we expect that you will be a doer as well.

Because of where we are in the project, we are looking for an engineer that really wants to empower the creative teams and push as hard and far as you can to advance the state of the art.



Minimum Requirements:

10 years industry or related experience with in-depth working knowledge of several core engine systems, such as graphics, animation, and audio.

Held Lead or Principal role on 2 or more published titles with experience managing staff

Strong 3D Math skills, expert C/C++ experience

Ability to communicate technical ideas to non-technical stake-holders and evangelize tech

Thorough knowledge of current game consoles

Strong understanding of current Unreal Engine technology and other third-party engine tool-sets

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=1&rid=2151