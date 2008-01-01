Responsibilities:

Requirements:

Infinity Ward is looking to hire an experienced Technical Writer to help create and maintain internal documentation for our game engine tools, and content pipeline for Artists, Animators, and Game Designers. As part of the Technical Art team, you will gather information on our tools and processes and prepare both written and visual documentation for the tools, processes, and best practices we use to make our games.• Create and maintain our core content workflow and tools documentation. • Improve the frequency, quality, and clarity of information flow internally for our development pipeline. • Take implementation notes from Tech Art, Tools and Engineering groups and distill it into Artist and Designer friendly form. • Keep our documentation, examples, and tutorials up to date throughout production. • Work with Artists and Designers to better understand their needs. • Learn our pipeline and process, and be able to work within the pipeline and toolset.• Ability to understand and convey technical concepts/information to non-technical Artists, Animators, and Designers with a high level of clarity through written and visual forms. • Ability to draw on similarities and shared concepts in tools and processes by cross referencing of content and ideas. • Experience with one or more game engines preferred. • Some experience with 3D applications (Maya, 3DS Max) preferred. • Familiarity with Confluence, a plus.