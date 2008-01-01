Cryptic Studios is currently seeking a Technical Project Manager. Technical Project Managers at Cryptic work closely with programmers and game producers to organize and coordinate the development of the Cryptic game engine. A Technical Project Manager’s number one priority within the development structure is to make sure everyone else can get their job done. This means a no-nonsense approach to problem-solving, daily in-person communication with all the members of the team, and working in support of the Director of Engineering in all task management and scheduling challenges.

Every day you could be:

* Working in the trenches wth game artists, designers and programmers tracking tasks and helping the developers stay on schedule.

*Handling cross-department communications and being a product knowledge base for the entire team.

* Communicating about the work game engine and tools programmers are doing to the producers, artists, and designers on Cryptic's games, and looking ahead to set expectations.

* Responding to incoming feature requests and helping to drive prioritization so that people outside of our group have the things they need.

* Coordinating the QA and testing effort during production, closed and open beta and through launch.

* Contributing to the production process and helping refine production pipelines.

* Facilitating Scrum/Agile processes working with the engine and tools teams

What you need to work here:

*Bachelor's degree or equivalent.

* At least 2+ years of experience

* Ability to track priorities and manage day-to-day emergencies.

* Experience with production methodologies and working with software engineers as a Project Manager or Manager

* A friendly, never satisfied attitude about the process of making software and a passion for making things better.

* Outstanding communications skills, both written and verbal and ability to bridge communication across departments and disciplines.

* Be able to talk art, design, and software.

* Be up front about what you don't know, and be willing to learn.

* Ability to build a process to improve workflow between multiple projects.

* Ability to adapt to change quickly and frequently.

* Competence in project management and scheduling concepts.

* A passion for MMO games and the ability to talk about why you think they are fun.

* Ability to run effective meetings.

Things we'd love to see:

* Experience in the video game industry, working in a production or product development.

* Ability to run various reports to evaluate and communicate project status to, both, team and stakeholders.

* A love of games and making games.

* Have shipped at least one video game title.

* Fanatic level of enthusiasm for an entertainment industry field (role-playing games, comics, movies, television, etc.).

* Experience as a software engineer or a Computer Science degree.

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com