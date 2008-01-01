We’re looking for a full-time Technical Producer to work on our upcoming session-based multiplayer FPS Due Process.

Due Process is an adversarial SWAT shooter that delivers on planning and coordination. Each round, two teams of five confront each other in an attack/defend mission on a procedurally-generated level. Before action, each team draws out a plan of attack or defense using SWAT equipment such as breaching charges, flashbangs, ballistic shields, and night vision goggles.

Here is a link to a trailer of an early gameplay prototype as well as a link to our press kit. All assets shown in the video are placeholder and the game looks very different now. Please look at the images included in the press kit to see our intended art style.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2Wu0hOSOyA&t=3s&ab_channel=AlexanderBaard

Press Kit: http://presskit.dueprocess.info/sheet.php?p=due_process

Your primary responsibilities will include:

Manage a growing team of designers, programmers, and artists.

Coordinate, track, and manage the activities of personnel to ensure tasks are completed on time.

Identify, track, manage, and resolve project roadblocks and bottlenecks.

Ensure that solutions are of acceptable quality.

Implement and maintain production tools and game features.

Partner with operations lead to coordinate completion of business needs.

Requirements:

3+ Years of experience using C# or other C based language.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a released networked multiplayer title.

Prior experience managing game teams.

Experience with version control software (Plastic SCM).

Strong communication abilities in order to manage and motivate designers, programmers, artists, and possibly publishers.

Must be local or willing to relocate to Seattle.

Pluses:

Prior game production experience.

Experience using Unity 5 or past versions of Unity3d.

Experience/Interest in multiplayer FPS or MilSim games.

Includes competitive salary pay