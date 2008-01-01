We’re looking for a full-time Technical Producer to work on our upcoming session-based multiplayer FPS Due Process.
Due Process is an adversarial SWAT shooter that delivers on planning and coordination. Each round, two teams of five confront each other in an attack/defend mission on a procedurally-generated level. Before action, each team draws out a plan of attack or defense using SWAT equipment such as breaching charges, flashbangs, ballistic shields, and night vision goggles.
Here is a link to a trailer of an early gameplay prototype as well as a link to our press kit. All assets shown in the video are placeholder and the game looks very different now. Please look at the images included in the press kit to see our intended art style.
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2Wu0hOSOyA&t=3s&ab_channel=AlexanderBaard
Press Kit: http://presskit.dueprocess.info/sheet.php?p=due_process
Your primary responsibilities will include:
Requirements:
Pluses:
Includes competitive salary pay