Location:
San Rafael, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Technical Producer - Build and Release
Telltale Games is seeking an enthusiastic Technical Producer to help organize and schedule a build and release department for our upcoming IPs and current award-winning titles. This senior technical leader will work closely with game development production teams, the QA Engineering team, and core technologists to bring games developed in our proprietary development tools to market across Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Wii U, iOS, PC, Mac, and Android platforms.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the day to day prioritization and scheduling of the Telltale ‘Fidelity’ team which includes build, QA, and support engineers, responsible for delivering rapid builds of Telltale content to market on all supported platforms
- Work closely with director of build & automation, build production, and technical directors to ensure Telltale’s technical, gameplay, aesthetic, and quality standards are met while supporting production in moving forward on schedule and on budget
- Work closely with the production teams and art department leads to ensure effective tools and process for the teams to delivery in-scope, optimized content for every platform
- Fields the build and release technology requests from all projects/studio and works with senior studio leadership to adequately identify and prioritize development tasks
- Balance long term efficiency initiatives with day to day operation of the build pipeline and urgent deliverables
- Along with other members of the distribution and release group, develop documentation and process to handle emerging production, core, and build engineering requirements as needed to ensure clean submissions
- Assist production and executive staff to understand platform technical challenges and expectations as well as facilitate communication with the engineering and compliance teams where needed
- Identify departmental hiring needs and work with Recruiting team to hire and onboard the best talent
- Champion and organize the appropriate training of the fidelity staff, including equipment and software needs
Essential Skills and Experience:
- At least 7 years of professional game industry experience including at least some experience with projects on current or previous generation hardware (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One)
- Strong fluency in programming with 5+ professional experience, C++ is preferred
- At least 3 years of experience working as a technical director, lead or engineering manager capacity working with engineering and/or build teams to drive on-time submissions
- Excellent communication skills (ability to communicate and coordinate between multiple teams and a cross-disciplinary audience)
- Work well under deadlines and ability to multi-task
- Strong knowledge of Maya and modern graphics pipelines tools is highly desired
Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the United States.
Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.