Technical Producer - Build and Release

Telltale Games is seeking an enthusiastic Technical Producer to help organize and schedule a build and release department for our upcoming IPs and current award-winning titles. This senior technical leader will work closely with game development production teams, the QA Engineering team, and core technologists to bring games developed in our proprietary development tools to market across Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Wii U, iOS, PC, Mac, and Android platforms.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the day to day prioritization and scheduling of the Telltale ‘Fidelity’ team which includes build, QA, and support engineers, responsible for delivering rapid builds of Telltale content to market on all supported platforms

Work closely with director of build & automation, build production, and technical directors to ensure Telltale’s technical, gameplay, aesthetic, and quality standards are met while supporting production in moving forward on schedule and on budget

Work closely with the production teams and art department leads to ensure effective tools and process for the teams to delivery in-scope, optimized content for every platform

Fields the build and release technology requests from all projects/studio and works with senior studio leadership to adequately identify and prioritize development tasks

Balance long term efficiency initiatives with day to day operation of the build pipeline and urgent deliverables

Along with other members of the distribution and release group, develop documentation and process to handle emerging production, core, and build engineering requirements as needed to ensure clean submissions

Assist production and executive staff to understand platform technical challenges and expectations as well as facilitate communication with the engineering and compliance teams where needed

Identify departmental hiring needs and work with Recruiting team to hire and onboard the best talent

Champion and organize the appropriate training of the fidelity staff, including equipment and software needs

Essential Skills and Experience:

At least 7 years of professional game industry experience including at least some experience with projects on current or previous generation hardware (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One)

Strong fluency in programming with 5+ professional experience, C++ is preferred

At least 3 years of experience working as a technical director, lead or engineering manager capacity working with engineering and/or build teams to drive on-time submissions

Excellent communication skills (ability to communicate and coordinate between multiple teams and a cross-disciplinary audience)

Work well under deadlines and ability to multi-task

Strong knowledge of Maya and modern graphics pipelines tools is highly desired

Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the United States.



Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.