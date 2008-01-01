webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Indeed
http://Indeed.com
New York, New York
United States
Programming/Engineering
Full Time
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Mid-Senior Level
Bachelor's Degree
Technical Lighting Artist

Avalanche Studios New York is looking for a talented and established Technical Lighting Artist to join a top-tier, experienced team to help craft cutting edge AAA open-world games.

The Position

We are looking for a Technical Lighting Artist who can tackle large and diverse problem sets effectively, autonomously, and with expediency. We are seeking a candidate who can own and innovate all aspects of our local and global lighting environments while keeping project priorities and deliverables in sight.

Required qualifications

  • 3+ years of experience with lighting techniques within the game industry
  • Experience on one or more AAA titles in a similar role
  • Strong knowledge of physically-based lighting techniques
  • Expert level understanding of material authoring for physically-based rendering pipelines
  • Experience with lighting for dynamic day/night cycles
  • Knowledge of color theory and strong sense of light and shadow
  • Expert level understanding of color correction and post effects
  • Strong knowledge of photographic concepts
  • Ability to manage one's own work with minimal supervision
  • Passion for playing and making games

Desired Qualifications

  • Experience with open world game development
  • Experience using a scripting language such as; Python, Java, Perl, Mel, ect.
  • Experience with real time f/x
  • Ability to communicate an artistic vision.

A Portfolio is required demonstrating all aspects of your skills, add a link to your online portfolio in your CV. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications continuously. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only. All applicants are required to relocate to work full-time in New York.

