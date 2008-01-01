Avalanche Studios New York is looking for a talented and established Technical Lighting Artist to join a top-tier, experienced team to help craft cutting edge AAA open-world games.

The Position

We are looking for a Technical Lighting Artist who can tackle large and diverse problem sets effectively, autonomously, and with expediency. We are seeking a candidate who can own and innovate all aspects of our local and global lighting environments while keeping project priorities and deliverables in sight.

Required qualifications

3+ years of experience with lighting techniques within the game industry

Experience on one or more AAA titles in a similar role

Strong knowledge of physically-based lighting techniques

Expert level understanding of material authoring for physically-based rendering pipelines

Experience with lighting for dynamic day/night cycles

Knowledge of color theory and strong sense of light and shadow

Expert level understanding of color correction and post effects

Strong knowledge of photographic concepts

Ability to manage one's own work with minimal supervision

Passion for playing and making games

Desired Qualifications

Experience with open world game development

Experience using a scripting language such as; Python, Java, Perl, Mel, ect.

Experience with real time f/x

Ability to communicate an artistic vision.

A Portfolio is required demonstrating all aspects of your skills, add a link to your online portfolio in your CV. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications continuously. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only. All applicants are required to relocate to work full-time in New York.