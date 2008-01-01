Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
Associate Degree
Technical Environment Artist
Responsibilities:
- Create tools to improve the environment team’s efficiency. This includes Maya scripts, but also standalone scripts and software
- Work with the engineering team to develop features, both for the game engine and for tools/asset pipelines. Help ensure feature interfaces are user-friendly
- Develop visual features of the game, whether that’s writing shader code, pioneering new asset creation techniques, or creating technical prototypes and mockups
- Help the team develop workflows and standards for efficient content generation
- Support the content team in debugging issues with the game, tools, etc
- Help drive framerate and memory optimization of the game
- Work with other art departments (characters, vfx, animation, etc) to ensure all dependencies are met
- Create small sections of our game environments. Create art assets that require high technical skill or specialist knowledge
- Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed
Requirements & Skills:
- Intermediate programming experience with scripting languages (MEL/Python/Etc) and shading languages. Experience in C++ or related languages is a plus
- Strong artistic background and content development skills. (Can be modeling, texturing, lighting, or any other area where you have experience, but a strong artistic eye is a necessity!)
- Excellent problem solving skills and the ability to work with minimal supervision
- High-level familiarity with every aspect of game development, and how different disciplines collaborate
- Good oral and written skills
- 3+ years of production experience (Maya preferred)
As a part of the Naughty Dog application process, candidates will be expected to provide a portfolio or demo reel of their work and may be asked to complete an art test.
