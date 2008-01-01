Location:
Marina Del Rey, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Technical Environment Artist
Are you a talented Technical Artist with in-depth knowledge of rendering, shading and scripting with a deep knowledge of Unreal? If so, Skydance is for you. Our ideal candidate has intimate knowledge of real-time rendering, enables the art team through tool and pipeline development and loves to create visually compelling cinematic art. Every member of our team is involved in all aspects of our project’s creation. We believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.
Responsibilities:
- Work extensively with the Art Director, Technical Director and Art Leads to push the capabilities of Unreal 4
- Create tools and scripts to improve the environment team’s efficiency
- Work with the engineering team to develop features, both for the game engine and for tools/asset pipelines. Help ensure feature interfaces are user-friendly
- Help the team develop workflows and standards for valuable content generation
- Help drive optimization techniques for overall game performance
- Work with all art departments to cover all dependencies
- Develop visual features of the game through shading, or pioneering new asset creation techniques and technical prototypes and mockups
- Create art assets that require specialist knowledge/technical skill
Requirements & Skills:
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Shipped at least 1 game as Technical Environment Artist
- At least 4+ years of game industry experience
- 3+ years of experience in game development
- Intermediate programming experience with scripting languages (MEL/Python/Etc) and shading languages.
- Strong artistic background and content development skills.
- Excellence at problem solving and the ability to work with minimal supervision
- High-level familiarity with every aspect of game development, and how different disciplines collaborate
Pluses:
- Shipped at least 1 AAA game as Technical Environment Artist
- Strong pre-rendering knowledge (Arnold, Renderman, VRay, etc.)
- 2+ years Python scripting
- 2+ years Pipeline development
- C# or other C++ based code experience
**Please provide a portfolio or demo reel**
