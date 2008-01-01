Technical Environment Artist

Are you a talented Technical Artist with in-depth knowledge of rendering, shading and scripting with a deep knowledge of Unreal? If so, Skydance is for you. Our ideal candidate has intimate knowledge of real-time rendering, enables the art team through tool and pipeline development and loves to create visually compelling cinematic art. Every member of our team is involved in all aspects of our project’s creation. We believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.

Responsibilities:

Work extensively with the Art Director, Technical Director and Art Leads to push the capabilities of Unreal 4

Create tools and scripts to improve the environment team’s efficiency

Work with the engineering team to develop features, both for the game engine and for tools/asset pipelines. Help ensure feature interfaces are user-friendly

Help the team develop workflows and standards for valuable content generation

Help drive optimization techniques for overall game performance

Work with all art departments to cover all dependencies

Develop visual features of the game through shading, or pioneering new asset creation techniques and technical prototypes and mockups

Create art assets that require specialist knowledge/technical skill

Requirements & Skills:

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Shipped at least 1 game as Technical Environment Artist

At least 4+ years of game industry experience

3+ years of experience in game development

Intermediate programming experience with scripting languages (MEL/Python/Etc) and shading languages.

Strong artistic background and content development skills.

Excellence at problem solving and the ability to work with minimal supervision

High-level familiarity with every aspect of game development, and how different disciplines collaborate

Pluses:

Shipped at least 1 AAA game as Technical Environment Artist

Strong pre-rendering knowledge (Arnold, Renderman, VRay, etc.)

2+ years Python scripting

2+ years Pipeline development

C# or other C++ based code experience



**Please provide a portfolio or demo reel**