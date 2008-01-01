The Technical Director is responsible for managing team-members, activities and resources within the Telltale Technology & Distribution Departments. This role is responsible for the day-to-day management of personnel, including but not limited to career development, resource allocation, training and conflict resolution.



Responsibilities:

Responsible for the day to day running of Technology & Distribution Department in support of Telltale technology plans in partnership with Technical leadership

Work closely with VP of Engineering and Technical Directors to ensure Telltale technical, gameplay, aesthetic and quality standards are met while supporting production in moving forward on schedule and on budget

Work closely with the Head of Studio, production teams, and department leads to ensure adequate, efficient, and effective project staffing and to support producers to provide solutions and to resolve staffing conflicts across the studio

Fields the technology requests from all projects/studio, and works with Department Head to adequately identify and prioritize development tasks

Updates all stakeholders of progress and implementation of requested features and new technology

Assists in the roll-out of any pertinent technology, including in-house demo/training and provides clear and accurate documentation

Work with HR Director to conduct quarterly talent reviews and deliver performance review feedback for all Creative team members

Identify departmental hiring needs and work with Recruiting team to hire and onboard the best talent

Organize regular communication with internal department leads to ensure departments are running smoothly from one episode to the next and across seasons and franchises

Create and maintain org-charts, weekly team/department reports

Produce productivity and labor reports as required

Maintain shared staffing capacity plans for all disciplines and development teams

Triage urgent staffing needs in a timely manner, prioritizing the needs of the studio

In partnership with Department Head and Leads, develop training and on-boarding plans for department personnel

Review and approve weekly timecards for team members

Provide analysis of schedules, staffing and resource needs

Identify and strategize for increased efficiency and better workflow, including suggestions for new technology, tracking tools, etc.

Shepherd cross-departmental and studio-level documentation/projects as needed

Liaison for independent contractors hired on a project-basis

Work with the Department Head and Leads to document Telltale’s institutional knowledge on department specific, episodic production processes

Provide mentoring and coaching to team

Serve as a point person and liaison with external third-party production service teams and companies

Manage deliverables from third-party production service providers as needed

Essential Skills and Experience:



10+ years of professional game industry experience including at least some experience with projects on current or previous generation hardware (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One)

5+ years of experience working in a management capacity with engineering teams

Excellence in all areas of strategy development, including project management, business analysis, problem solving, recommendation, and consensus building

Passionate about detailing complex processes with a proven ability to facilitate organization and improve project structures



Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the United States.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.