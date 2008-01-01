



TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

Hangar 13 is seeking a seasoned Technical Director to provide technical direction and leadership for an AAA multi-platform title through all phases of development, and manage the engineering team to deliver all required tools and technology.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Lead and manage the project’s engineering team

Work with the Creative Director to understand and champion the game vision

Translate the game vision into an actionable technical design. Articulate and refine that technical design throughout development

Work with the Art Director and Design Director to identify and define pipelines, workflows, and tools needed throughout development; and manage the effort to build, test, and improve them

Evaluate both internal and external technology solutions to make informed recommendations for adoption, revision, and maintenance of required tech

Maintain overall code quality, ensuring that code is cross-platform, reusable, and testable

Manage internal and external technology dependencies and risks, and create contingency plans for all critical path technologies

Work with the production team to revise and validate engineering estimates and production plans

Conduct regular code reviews to ensure quality and consistency

Define and enforce performance metrics throughout development

Keep current with technology advances and propose new innovations that may benefit the project

Provide mentorship, troubleshooting, debugging and problem-solving assistance to members of the engineering team

Proactively identify cross-discipline challenges and risks to the project, and offer solutions

Foster a culture of open, honest, and respectful communication across all disciplines

Write code as necessary

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

Master's degree in Computer Science or related discipline, or relevant work experience

In-depth working knowledge of several core engine systems, such as graphics, animation, and audio

8+ years of programming experience on commercial software projects

2+ shipped titles with management or lead responsibilities, specifically in the game industry

Proven commitment to code quality, documentation and sound testing procedures

Experience developing multi-platform projects

Experience developing FPS, RPG, or Action games

Experience with third-party technology solutions, including the Unreal Engine or other third-party engines and toolsets

Excellent project management and time management skills

Expertise with the C / C++ programming language along with a strong familiarity with OO design principles

Strong verbal and written communication skills

To Apply - http://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=47&rid=1122