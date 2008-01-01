TECHNICAL DESIGNER
Who We Are:
Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.
Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.
What We Need:
The Design Team at Hangar 13 2K is seeking a skilled and experienced Technical Designer to help define tools and best practices that will allow the Design Team to create the best gameplay experiences possible.
Job Responsibilities Will Include:
Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:
We’re looking for a technical designer who possesses a strong understanding of process, workflow and tools who has experience in mentoring other designers. Someone with a proven ability to multitask and work gracefully under deadlines. An innovative thinker and a creative problem solver who would like to work in a fun and fast-paced environment.
Minimum Requirements:
