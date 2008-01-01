Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
Technical Artist (VR/Games)
Deluxe VR in Santa Monica is currently looking for a Technical Artist to join its fast growing Real-Time VR development team. The ideal candidate should have previous experience in lighting, look dev, asset generation, modeling, texturing, and FX at a game production company. A Technical Artist at DeluxeVR will have a heavy focus in lighting and look development,
Required qualifications
- Minimum 3 years in the games industry
- Basic knowledge of graphics-related programming including shaders and textures
- Expert knowledge of Maya and lighting.
- Strong knowledge of current off-the-shelf game engines: Unreal 4/Unity.
- Strong knowledge of particle systems, environmental effects, cloth simulations, lighting, and dynamics
- Extensive experience in setting look, look development.
- Scripting experience (Mel or Python)
- Comfortable working independently or within a group
- Work closely with Game Designer and Creative Director
Desired qualifications
- Unreal 4 / Unity engine experience.
- Rigging/IK setup experience
- Maya, Photoshop, Zbrush or Mudbox knowledge
- Knowledge of coding (C++, etc) a huge plus
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.