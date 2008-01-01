Location:
San Rafael, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
High School or equivalent
Technical Artist - Shaders & Materials
Telltale Games is an award-winning independent developer and publisher of video games; named 2014’s ‘Most innovative company in gaming’, by Fast Company. Telltale was recognized by leading review aggregate site Metacritic as the No. 1 overall publisher for quality content in 2014. Since our beginning in 2004, we’ve pioneered the creation and delivery of episodic gaming content.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with studio/franchise art directors and art leads to push the look of Telltale's games forward in both realistic and stylized art styles
- Work with graphics engineering group to iterate on and improve our surfacing
- Create and maintain base materials and material libraries for environment and character teams
- Support and educate artists in best use of materials, libraries, and art tools; document and tutorialize as needed
- Provide hands-on support for art and engineering team in asset performance/validation
- Create miscellaneous tools and scripts to aid art teams in assessing and integrating content efficiently
Desired Skills & Experience:
- Heavy hitter art skills. After you touch it, people go "wow!"
- Deep understanding of how lighting and materials interact in a PBR rendering system
- Experience with Maya, Substance Designer/Painter, and Zbrush
- Experience with node based shader creation tools
- Good understanding of performance impact from shader complexity
- Scripting experience (Python)
- Able to identify problems in existing workflows, both long and short term
- Strong organizational skills and communication
- Ability to multi-task and prioritize
Additional Preferred Skills:
- 2+ year of games experience or a very strong portfolio
- Console experience a plus
- Strong understanding of shader languages such as HLSL, GLSL, etc.
- Experience with GPU profiling
- PyQt/PySide experience
Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the United States.
Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.