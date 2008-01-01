Technical Artist - Shaders & Materials

Telltale Games is an award-winning independent developer and publisher of video games; named 2014’s ‘Most innovative company in gaming’, by Fast Company. Telltale was recognized by leading review aggregate site Metacritic as the No. 1 overall publisher for quality content in 2014. Since our beginning in 2004, we’ve pioneered the creation and delivery of episodic gaming content.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with studio/franchise art directors and art leads to push the look of Telltale's games forward in both realistic and stylized art styles

Work with graphics engineering group to iterate on and improve our surfacing

Create and maintain base materials and material libraries for environment and character teams

Support and educate artists in best use of materials, libraries, and art tools; document and tutorialize as needed

Provide hands-on support for art and engineering team in asset performance/validation

Create miscellaneous tools and scripts to aid art teams in assessing and integrating content efficiently

Desired Skills & Experience:

Heavy hitter art skills. After you touch it, people go "wow!"

Deep understanding of how lighting and materials interact in a PBR rendering system

Experience with Maya, Substance Designer/Painter, and Zbrush

Experience with node based shader creation tools

Good understanding of performance impact from shader complexity

Scripting experience (Python)

Able to identify problems in existing workflows, both long and short term

Strong organizational skills and communication

Ability to multi-task and prioritize

Additional Preferred Skills:

2+ year of games experience or a very strong portfolio

Console experience a plus

Strong understanding of shader languages such as HLSL, GLSL, etc.

Experience with GPU profiling

PyQt/PySide experience

Candidates must be authorized to work and accept new employment in the United States.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.