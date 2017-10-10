Location:
Los Gatos, California
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Technical Artist, Magic The Gathering MMO
Cryptic Studios is looking for an enthusiastic, talented and versatile technical artist to join the Magic the Gathering MMO team. With a unique combination of artistic and technical expertise, you will be the bridge between artists and engineers who ensures an efficient art pipeline and optimized game.
Located in Northern California near Silicon Valley, we offer the fun, focused and casual atmosphere of a small video game developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we only hire the best and most talented people who love making great games.
Every day you could be:
- Working closely with the art director, artists, and engineers to carry out the technical and aesthetic vision for the game
- Helping shape, develop and evolve Cryptic’s art pipelines, including our proprietary tools, software, plug-ins and game technology
- Writing new scripts and tools for 3ds Max, Maya, and/or the Cryptic engine
- Ensuring that the art toolset is user-friendly, performant and serves the project’s creative needs
- Identifying potential and recurring workflow and performance problems and collaborating with other developers to create viable solutions
- Maintaining overall performance/memory budgets and ensuring that the art team adheres to them
- Creating and maintaining documentation and reference materials for tools, conventions and procedures
- Advancing art quality through the pursuit and development of improved content creation tools and methods
What we’d like to see:
- 3+ years console or PC game development experience on products demonstrating a high visual bar, with one or more shipped titles in a technical role
- Demonstrated ability to work in a broad range of non-realistic styles and broad knowledge of current gen techniques and technologies used to achieve specific visual targets
- Technical experience across multiple art disciplines including character, animation, environment, VFX, lighting, shading and PBR material creation
- High level of proficiency with 2D and 3D art development tools including, but not limited to: 3ds Max, ZBrush, Maya, Photoshop, Substance Designer/Painter, etc.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and debugging abilities
- Experience with scripting and tool creation for Maya and/or 3ds Max
- Ability to articulate complex visual and technical ideas with clarity and conviction
- Positive, collaborative and professional attitude while working under multiple deadlines
- BA or BS degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience
Pluses:
- Extensive experience with scripting and programming languages (Python, Lua, C++, C#, etc.)
- Working knowledge of rigging, skinning and character technical setup
- Proficiency with particle systems, cloth simulation, and dynamics
- Experience with lip sync setup
Must be eligible to work in the United States.
Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com
