Technical Artist, Magic The Gathering MMO

Cryptic Studios is looking for an enthusiastic, talented and versatile technical artist to join the Magic the Gathering MMO team. With a unique combination of artistic and technical expertise, you will be the bridge between artists and engineers who ensures an efficient art pipeline and optimized game.

Located in Northern California near Silicon Valley, we offer the fun, focused and casual atmosphere of a small video game developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we only hire the best and most talented people who love making great games.

Every day you could be:

Working closely with the art director, artists, and engineers to carry out the technical and aesthetic vision for the game

Helping shape, develop and evolve Cryptic’s art pipelines, including our proprietary tools, software, plug-ins and game technology

Writing new scripts and tools for 3ds Max, Maya, and/or the Cryptic engine

Ensuring that the art toolset is user-friendly, performant and serves the project’s creative needs

Identifying potential and recurring workflow and performance problems and collaborating with other developers to create viable solutions

Maintaining overall performance/memory budgets and ensuring that the art team adheres to them

Creating and maintaining documentation and reference materials for tools, conventions and procedures

Advancing art quality through the pursuit and development of improved content creation tools and methods



What we’d like to see:

3+ years console or PC game development experience on products demonstrating a high visual bar, with one or more shipped titles in a technical role

Demonstrated ability to work in a broad range of non-realistic styles and broad knowledge of current gen techniques and technologies used to achieve specific visual targets

Technical experience across multiple art disciplines including character, animation, environment, VFX, lighting, shading and PBR material creation

High level of proficiency with 2D and 3D art development tools including, but not limited to: 3ds Max, ZBrush, Maya, Photoshop, Substance Designer/Painter, etc.

Excellent problem-solving skills and debugging abilities

Experience with scripting and tool creation for Maya and/or 3ds Max

Ability to articulate complex visual and technical ideas with clarity and conviction

Positive, collaborative and professional attitude while working under multiple deadlines

BA or BS degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience

Pluses:

Extensive experience with scripting and programming languages (Python, Lua, C++, C#, etc.)

Working knowledge of rigging, skinning and character technical setup

Proficiency with particle systems, cloth simulation, and dynamics

Experience with lip sync setup

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com