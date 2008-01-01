webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Hi-Rez Studios
Website:
http://www.hirezstudios.com
Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Technical Artist

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced Technical Artist to work on our Platform team at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia. As part of the Platform team, your focus is on game performance and memory for all the games Hi-Rez produces. You will be dissecting the stats and help guide the artists on how to minimize performance and memory impact while pushing the visual quality of the game. You will also be making tools for automating the data analysis and internal production.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What our Technical Artist Do:

  • Creating scripts/tools in different environments ( Max, Batch, Javascript...)
  • Analyzing game performance and memory using various engine, 3rd party tools, and internal tools
  • R&D pipelines & techniques for content teams

Who we are looking for:

  • 2-5 years experience in game production
  • Problem solver
  • Scripting experience, developing complete tools
  • Ability to work collaboratively and communicate with multiple teams.
  • Self-motivated worker
  • Well Organized, and able to Multitask

Preferred candidates have:

  • C++ experience
  • Shader work experience
  • Unreal 3 / Unreal 4 experience
