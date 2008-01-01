Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced Technical Artist to work on our Platform team at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia. As part of the Platform team, your focus is on game performance and memory for all the games Hi-Rez produces. You will be dissecting the stats and help guide the artists on how to minimize performance and memory impact while pushing the visual quality of the game. You will also be making tools for automating the data analysis and internal production.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What our Technical Artist Do:

Creating scripts/tools in different environments ( Max, Batch, Javascript...)

Analyzing game performance and memory using various engine, 3rd party tools, and internal tools

R&D pipelines & techniques for content teams

Who we are looking for:

2-5 years experience in game production

Problem solver

Scripting experience, developing complete tools

Ability to work collaboratively and communicate with multiple teams.

Self-motivated worker

Well Organized, and able to Multitask

Preferred candidates have: