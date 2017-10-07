webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Infinity Ward / Activision
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Technical Art Lead

Responsibilities:
  • Manage production and quality of our core reference materials library used by our art teams; this includes management of a small team of artists working on this content
  • Debug visual issues (lighting, shading, modeling, post processing, etc.)
  • Bridge communication between art and engineering – taking art needs and translating them into code feature specifications – taking code needs and translating them into artist-friendly guidelines
  • Work with engineering on lighting and shading improvements
  • Proactively educate art staff on rendering features usage
  • Guide presentation of art workflows to artists in our tools
  • Plan efficient workflows around pipeline and engine requirements for content teams
  • Look/dev passes of fog, lighting, post-processes and other VFX for scene / level


Requirements:
  • Worked on 5+ games that shipped
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Strong debugging capabilities including: Art/Visual issues in engine (why something doesn't look right), technical issues (why something doesn't work), performance and memory analysis
  • Proactive team contributor
  • PBR materials expertise including: art team education, visual debugging, standards and practices
  • Calibration - content inputs, displays
  • Photogrammetry and surface capture experience
  • Scripting/coding ability a plus (Python, C#)
