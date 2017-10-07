Home
Company Name:
Infinity Ward / Activision
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Technical Art Lead
Responsibilities:
Manage production and quality of our core reference materials library used by our art teams; this includes management of a small team of artists working on this content
Debug visual issues (lighting, shading, modeling, post processing, etc.)
Bridge communication between art and engineering – taking art needs and translating them into code feature specifications – taking code needs and translating them into artist-friendly guidelines
Work with engineering on lighting and shading improvements
Proactively educate art staff on rendering features usage
Guide presentation of art workflows to artists in our tools
Plan efficient workflows around pipeline and engine requirements for content teams
Look/dev passes of fog, lighting, post-processes and other VFX for scene / level
Requirements:
Worked on 5+ games that shipped
Strong attention to detail
Strong debugging capabilities including: Art/Visual issues in engine (why something doesn't look right), technical issues (why something doesn't work), performance and memory analysis
Proactive team contributor
PBR materials expertise including: art team education, visual debugging, standards and practices
Calibration - content inputs, displays
Photogrammetry and surface capture experience
Scripting/coding ability a plus (Python, C#)
