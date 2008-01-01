Does the idea of championing a team of artists and animators on one of the most innovative MMORPG’s of the decade invigorate you? Are you ready to have a hand in overcoming some of the most difficult artistic technical challenges? You might be just the Technical Art Lead we’re looking for!
Soulbound Studios is seeking a full-time Lead Technical Artist to join the dedicated team working on Chronicles of Elyria here in Bellevue, WA.
This position requires the candidate to work with our talented art team in order in bring the world of Elyria to life. Using your technical and creative insights you, alongside other artists and engineers, will develop the best-practices and asset pipeline necessary to make many of our innovative new gameplay mechanics a reality.
The ideal candidate is a strong leader with exceptional communication skills. As a lead, you must also have experience leading teams, writing documentation, mentoring artists, and implementing the technical and artistic vision of the team.
Requirements:
Pluses:
Responsibilities:
About Chronicles of Elyria
Chronicles of Elyria is the first MMORPG where your character ages and dies, encouraging you to think beyond your character to their role in a larger story. Only a couple months out of Kickstarter, Chronicles of Elyria has already received the Best Indie MMO award at PAX 2016 from MMOGames.com and has been the number #1 most anticipated game on MMORPG.com since November 2015. Here’s what people are saying about Chronicles of Elyria:
About Soulbound Studios
Founded in 2015 by industry veterans Jeromy Walsh and Eddie Smith, Soulbound Studios is a growing team of talented game developers that have banded together to create something truly amazing.
By challenging what it means to be fun, re-imagining what is possible, and re-defining "immersive", Soulbound Studios aims to create games unlike anything ever seen before. But this passion for creating next-gen games isn't just what we do, it's who we are. It's part of us. It's Soulbound.