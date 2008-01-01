Does the idea of championing a team of artists and animators on one of the most innovative MMORPG’s of the decade invigorate you? Are you ready to have a hand in overcoming some of the most difficult artistic technical challenges? You might be just the Technical Art Lead we’re looking for!

Soulbound Studios is seeking a full-time Lead Technical Artist to join the dedicated team working on Chronicles of Elyria here in Bellevue, WA.

This position requires the candidate to work with our talented art team in order in bring the world of Elyria to life. Using your technical and creative insights you, alongside other artists and engineers, will develop the best-practices and asset pipeline necessary to make many of our innovative new gameplay mechanics a reality.

The ideal candidate is a strong leader with exceptional communication skills. As a lead, you must also have experience leading teams, writing documentation, mentoring artists, and implementing the technical and artistic vision of the team.

Requirements:

5+ years professional experience in the game industry

At least 3 previously shipped AAA PC titles (bonus if MMO) as a Technical Artist or Art Director

Comprehensive knowledge of 3D content creation and animation software; especially ZBrush, Maya, and Motion Builder

Able to successfully collaborate with character and environment artists, designers and engineers.

Mastery of at least one set of technical art roles and responsibilities, and understanding of all domains related to technical art

Extensive experience with the Unreal Engine and PBR Materials

A passion for video games

Pluses:

Experience with MMORPG art direction

Agile development exposure (eXtreme Programming, Scrum, etc.)

Responsibilities:

Communicate effectively as both the technical liaison for art, and the artistic voice for engineering

Find creative ways to deliver the vision of the Art Director from a technical level

Solve Unreal Engine related technical art challenges with other artists and engineers

Mentor and grow a team of artists spanning multiple disciplines

Deliver and receive peer feedback in a constructive way

Contribute to project planning and prioritization

About Chronicles of Elyria

Chronicles of Elyria is the first MMORPG where your character ages and dies, encouraging you to think beyond your character to their role in a larger story. Only a couple months out of Kickstarter, Chronicles of Elyria has already received the Best Indie MMO award at PAX 2016 from MMOGames.com and has been the number #1 most anticipated game on MMORPG.com since November 2015. Here’s what people are saying about Chronicles of Elyria:

“I've been into the genre since 1996, haven't been this excited for an upcoming game in a decade or more. Keep fighting the good fight!"

"Absolute GENIUS! The reincarnation system is spot on! The graphics are mind blowing. The story building is just out of this world. This is a dynamic change to the hum drum of level grinding by far hands down!"

"Really looking forward to this game! Drinking the usher-in-a-new-age Kool-Aid. This is offering everything I want that other games reject…

"You guys are seriously creating an all new standard for the MMORPG genre. Every post gets me even more hyped than the last!"

"It's about time someone turned mmo's on their ear, keep up the great work and can't wait to play this!"

About Soulbound Studios

Founded in 2015 by industry veterans Jeromy Walsh and Eddie Smith, Soulbound Studios is a growing team of talented game developers that have banded together to create something truly amazing.

By challenging what it means to be fun, re-imagining what is possible, and re-defining "immersive", Soulbound Studios aims to create games unlike anything ever seen before. But this passion for creating next-gen games isn't just what we do, it's who we are. It's part of us. It's Soulbound.