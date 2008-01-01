Santa Monica Studio is seeking a Technical Art Director to join the team behind the critically acclaimed God of War games. We value talent, self-motivation, and team spirit. In turn, we provide an environment with a large degree of freedom and autonomy.
The melding of the artistic and the technical, that’s what drives you. In a sense, you have one foot in both worlds, but are facing the future: what tech do we need to make the best art possible? What tools do we need? What kind of people? These are the questions you ask yourself in setting team-wide artistic goals and driving toward them.
And you’re talented, really talented, and motivated, with tons of initiative. You get things done – and we leave you alone to do them. Is this a good fit for you? If so, give us a shout.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Be a key contributor to the long-term vision for technical art and graphics in the studio.
- Ensure the content generation pipeline is well architected and allows the Art team to meet visual quality and performance goals.
- Drive state of the art visuals that complement the game design and help deliver an exceptional product on Playstation platforms.
- Work closely with the Programming, Technical Art, and Art teams to define, review, test and integrate new tools and processes to enable the art team to create stunning art.
- Develop and communicate technical art standards, best practices, and techniques.
- Collaborate with senior leadership to ensure alignment of tech art plans and project design requirements.
- Stay current with trends in computer graphics and relevant conference proceedings (e.g. SIGGRAPH, Eurographics, i3D, GDC).
- Mentor, guide, and lead less experienced tech artists.
- Advise on project-based purchases of development tools.
- Actively partner with studio leadership in recruiting and career development efforts.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum ten years of professional experience in computer-generated art, including proficiency in several of the following areas: physically based rendering, lighting, shading, material authoring, environment or character authoring, FX, performance analysis, graphics content optimization.
- Intimate knowledge of a 3D authoring tool like Maya or 3DS Max and expertise in MEL/Python/HLSL.
- Strong technical artist with a portfolio that demonstrates a keen eye for artistic direction.
- Solid understanding of 3D math and related concepts.
- Exceptional leadership and team management skills.
- Strong personal interest in video games and knowledge of industry trends and innovations.
- Commitment to quality, documentation, and sound testing procedures.
- Minimum of four console titles shipped, from concept to final.
- Enthusiasm and initiative.
- Excellent spoken and written communication.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Graphic Art or a related field or equivalent experience.
- Working knowledge of programming languages like C++ or C# is desirable.