Santa Monica Studio is seeking a Technical Art Director to join the team behind the critically acclaimed God of War games. We value talent, self-motivation, and team spirit. In turn, we provide an environment with a large degree of freedom and autonomy.

The melding of the artistic and the technical, that’s what drives you. In a sense, you have one foot in both worlds, but are facing the future: what tech do we need to make the best art possible? What tools do we need? What kind of people? These are the questions you ask yourself in setting team-wide artistic goals and driving toward them.

And you’re talented, really talented, and motivated, with tons of initiative. You get things done – and we leave you alone to do them. Is this a good fit for you? If so, give us a shout.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Be a key contributor to the long-term vision for technical art and graphics in the studio.

Ensure the content generation pipeline is well architected and allows the Art team to meet visual quality and performance goals.

Drive state of the art visuals that complement the game design and help deliver an exceptional product on Playstation platforms.

Work closely with the Programming, Technical Art, and Art teams to define, review, test and integrate new tools and processes to enable the art team to create stunning art.

Develop and communicate technical art standards, best practices, and techniques.

Collaborate with senior leadership to ensure alignment of tech art plans and project design requirements.

Stay current with trends in computer graphics and relevant conference proceedings (e.g. SIGGRAPH, Eurographics, i3D, GDC).

Mentor, guide, and lead less experienced tech artists.

Advise on project-based purchases of development tools.

Actively partner with studio leadership in recruiting and career development efforts.

REQUIREMENTS: