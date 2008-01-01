webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Sony PlayStation
Website:
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/corporate/about/careers/
Location:
Playa Vista, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
4
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Technical Art Director

Santa Monica Studio is seeking a Technical Art Director to join the team behind the critically acclaimed God of War games. We value talent, self-motivation, and team spirit. In turn, we provide an environment with a large degree of freedom and autonomy.

The melding of the artistic and the technical, that’s what drives you. In a sense, you have one foot in both worlds, but are facing the future: what tech do we need to make the best art possible? What tools do we need? What kind of people? These are the questions you ask yourself in setting team-wide artistic goals and driving toward them.

And you’re talented, really talented, and motivated, with tons of initiative. You get things done – and we leave you alone to do them. Is this a good fit for you? If so, give us a shout.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Be a key contributor to the long-term vision for technical art and graphics in the studio.
  • Ensure the content generation pipeline is well architected and allows the Art team to meet visual quality and performance goals.
  • Drive state of the art visuals that complement the game design and help deliver an exceptional product on Playstation platforms.
  • Work closely with the Programming, Technical Art, and Art teams to define, review, test and integrate new tools and processes to enable the art team to create stunning art.
  • Develop and communicate technical art standards, best practices, and techniques.
  • Collaborate with senior leadership to ensure alignment of tech art plans and project design requirements.
  • Stay current with trends in computer graphics and relevant conference proceedings (e.g. SIGGRAPH, Eurographics, i3D, GDC).
  • Mentor, guide, and lead less experienced tech artists.
  • Advise on project-based purchases of development tools.
  • Actively partner with studio leadership in recruiting and career development efforts.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum ten years of professional experience in computer-generated art, including proficiency in several of the following areas: physically based rendering, lighting, shading, material authoring, environment or character authoring, FX, performance analysis, graphics content optimization.
  • Intimate knowledge of a 3D authoring tool like Maya or 3DS Max and expertise in MEL/Python/HLSL.
  • Strong technical artist with a portfolio that demonstrates a keen eye for artistic direction.
  • Solid understanding of 3D math and related concepts.
  • Exceptional leadership and team management skills.
  • Strong personal interest in video games and knowledge of industry trends and innovations.
  • Commitment to quality, documentation, and sound testing procedures.
  • Minimum of four console titles shipped, from concept to final.
  • Enthusiasm and initiative.
  • Excellent spoken and written communication.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Graphic Art or a related field or equivalent experience.
  • Working knowledge of programming languages like C++ or C# is desirable.
