Sony PlayStation
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/corporate/about/careers/
Playa Vista, California
United States
Programming/Engineering
Full Time
Playstation 4
2
Mid-Senior Level
Bachelor's Degree
Technical Architect

Santa Monica Studio is seeking a Technical Architect to join the team behind the critically acclaimed God of War games. We value talent, self-motivation, and team spirit. In turn, we provide an environment with a large degree of freedom and autonomy.

You take on challenges – challenges: owning large, critical systems and driving them to do big things. You develop the plan; you hit the goals; you attain the highest quality results. And that’s what this is about: analyzing, designing, improving, and building great systems so people can build great games.

And you’re talented, really talented, and motivated, with tons of initiative.  You get things done – and we leave you alone to do them. Sound interesting? If so, give us a shout.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Quickly learn existing technology and identify bottlenecks.
  • Present technical designs, incorporate feedback and get buy-in from clients across the team.
  • Build a detailed, forward-thinking technology plan.
  • Architect critical systems; define their organization, relationships, and modes of communication.
  • Deliver high-value systems that align with current and future projects.
  • Principally drive the studio’s future technology.
  • Partner with studio leadership to align technical plans and studio goals.
  • Collaborate with team Leads & Production to align goals, strategy, and plans across groups.
  • Leverage those relationships in making technology evaluations and recommendations.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum seven years professional C++ programming experience.
  • Minimum of two console titles shipped, from concept to final.
  • Wide range of experience across several AAA engine pipelines.
  • Exceptional leadership and interpersonal skills.
  • Solid understanding of video game development best practices.
  • Strong interest in video games and knowledge of industry technical trends and innovations.
  • Excellent spoken and written communication.
  • Enthusiasm and initiative.
  • B.Sc. degree in computer science or equivalent experience.
