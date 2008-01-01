Santa Monica Studio is seeking a Technical Architect to join the team behind the critically acclaimed God of War games. We value talent, self-motivation, and team spirit. In turn, we provide an environment with a large degree of freedom and autonomy.
You take on challenges – challenges: owning large, critical systems and driving them to do big things. You develop the plan; you hit the goals; you attain the highest quality results. And that’s what this is about: analyzing, designing, improving, and building great systems so people can build great games.
And you’re talented, really talented, and motivated, with tons of initiative. You get things done – and we leave you alone to do them. Sound interesting? If so, give us a shout.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Quickly learn existing technology and identify bottlenecks.
- Present technical designs, incorporate feedback and get buy-in from clients across the team.
- Build a detailed, forward-thinking technology plan.
- Architect critical systems; define their organization, relationships, and modes of communication.
- Deliver high-value systems that align with current and future projects.
- Principally drive the studio’s future technology.
- Partner with studio leadership to align technical plans and studio goals.
- Collaborate with team Leads & Production to align goals, strategy, and plans across groups.
- Leverage those relationships in making technology evaluations and recommendations.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum seven years professional C++ programming experience.
- Minimum of two console titles shipped, from concept to final.
- Wide range of experience across several AAA engine pipelines.
- Exceptional leadership and interpersonal skills.
- Solid understanding of video game development best practices.
- Strong interest in video games and knowledge of industry technical trends and innovations.
- Excellent spoken and written communication.
- Enthusiasm and initiative.
- B.Sc. degree in computer science or equivalent experience.