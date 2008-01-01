Tech Director – VR Game Company – Long Island, NY

Labrodex Studios, a well-funded virtual reality game developer is searching for a hands-on Technical Director for our Long Island, NY location. In this position, you’ll be the lead Unreal / Unity coder as well as managing the internal and external developers. You’ll also be in charge of setting up our tech pipeline, implementing game developer best practices, naming conventions, file management and tree structures. You’ll be managing our in-house projects along with corporate work for clients. This is a full-time salaried position with benefits.

This is an onsite only position. We will help with relocation. No Sponsorship.

We are looking for someone who has 15+ years of experience as a lead developer in the game industry. You should have extensive Unreal, Unity, C++, C#, Blueprints, Visual Studio among other coding skills. Your background should include Triple A experience with numerous released titles. If you have a passion for 3D gaming, virtual reality and meet the below criteria, we would like to speak with you.

Please email your resume to resumes@labrodex.com in pdf format with salary requirements.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS

Must be a highly-organized leader who takes charge, is a fast learner and resolves problems quickly.

Must have 15+ years programming experience in the gaming industry with triple A titles.

Must have 5+ years managing a triple A Unreal or Unity development team in the game industry.

Must have excellent coding skills in C++, C#, Python, Java, HTML 5, floating point calcs.

Extensive experience coding AIs, UIs, game balance, questing, inventory and multi-player.

Extensive experience working with shaders, physics engines, lighting, rendering, frame rate optimization.

Must be a fast and efficient coder with excellent documenting and code optimization skills.

10+ years object oriented programming, 3D math & complex gaming algorithm coding required.

Background with Perforce, source control management, project management skills a must.

Familiarity with Maya, 3D Modeling, rigging and animation skills.

Thorough understanding and use of Direct X 11 /12.

2+ years VR game development experience with Unreal & Unity, Oculus, PSVR or VIVE required.

5+ years game development with Xbox, PS, PC, Mobile and handheld devices.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is looking for a ground-floor opportunity at a new VR/3D entertainment software firm. If you are looking for entry into this space, please send us your resume!



