Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced Systems Designer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia on SMITE.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your energy, collaboration, and dedication.

What our Systems Designers do:

Pitch innovative game features that are designed to improve customer acquisition, engagement and/or monetization, but overall must be fun.

Collaborate with the engineering and art team to effectively implement new features and systems.

Manage game systems, economics & mechanics

Modeling and tuning complex game systems

Provide clear feature documentation, diagrams, wireframes and/or prototypes

Analyze live data and player feedback to continually optimize existing game experience

Who we are looking for: