Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Systems Designer
Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced Systems Designer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia on SMITE.
Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!
At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your energy, collaboration, and dedication.
What our Systems Designers do:
- Pitch innovative game features that are designed to improve customer acquisition, engagement and/or monetization, but overall must be fun.
- Collaborate with the engineering and art team to effectively implement new features and systems.
- Manage game systems, economics & mechanics
- Modeling and tuning complex game systems
- Provide clear feature documentation, diagrams, wireframes and/or prototypes
- Analyze live data and player feedback to continually optimize existing game experience
Who we are looking for:
- 2+ years of game design experience
- A passion & thorough understanding of SMITE required.
- Ability to analyze gameplay mechanics and feature designs
- Experience with in-game Events and time limited content
- Able to design game systems, individual gameplay features & player progressions
- Understanding of game balance, including statistics, virtual goods, economics and user motivations
- Understanding of interaction design concepts and principles
- Able to excel in an rapid iteration environment
- Outstanding written and oral communication skills
- Bachelor's degree required
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.