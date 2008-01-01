webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Hi-Rez Studios
Website:
http://www.hirezstudios.com
Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Systems Designer

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an experienced Systems Designer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia on SMITE.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your energy, collaboration, and dedication.

What our Systems Designers do:

  • Pitch innovative game features that are designed to improve customer acquisition, engagement and/or monetization, but overall must be fun.
  • Collaborate with the engineering and art team to effectively implement new features and systems.
  • Manage game systems, economics & mechanics
  • Modeling and tuning complex game systems
  • Provide clear feature documentation, diagrams, wireframes and/or prototypes
  • Analyze live data and player feedback to continually optimize existing game experience

Who we are looking for:

  • 2+ years of game design experience
  • A passion & thorough understanding of SMITE required.
  • Ability to analyze gameplay mechanics and feature designs
  • Experience with in-game Events and time limited content
  • Able to design game systems, individual gameplay features & player progressions
  • Understanding of game balance, including statistics, virtual goods, economics and user motivations
  • Understanding of interaction design concepts and principles
  • Able to excel in an rapid iteration environment
  • Outstanding written and oral communication skills
  • Bachelor's degree required
