System Engineer

This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.
System Engineers at Disruptor Beam work closely with the platform and game developers, build, release and performance engineers, and data scientists to continuously improve, support, secure and operate our production, test, and office network and environments.
There will be a whole lot of ilities - shared responsibility for: availability, reliability, operability, securability [sic], measurability, auditability, recoverability, and reproducibility. But wait, there’s more! You’ll work to ensure seamless and quick deployability; that our environments have elasticity; that your cohorts have productivity. You’ll help figure out how to make this all a (better) reality.
We’re looking for problem solvers smart enough to not outsmart themselves, wise enough to know when they don’t know, humble enough to recognize no problem is too small, curious enough to be constantly learning, and confident enough to ask challenging questions.
Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com
