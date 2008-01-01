Substance Artist

Do you want people pausing and wondering if your work is a photo, or if it’s computer generated? If so then this is the role for you. Insomniac Games is looking for a Substance/texture artist. This artist will assist with the creation of textures for our games. The ideal candidate will have experience creating organic and inorganic environment materials in Substance. If this is you- then we want to hear from you! Read on for more details:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Collaborates with the Environment teams to apply PBR shaders and texture maps on assets that provide the desired look and feel of the art direction of the project

Demonstrates ability to work on both stylized and realistic projects

Assists in maintaining consistency and quality on all textures and shaders created for environments

Assists in debugging and optimizing existing shaders and textures

Identify opportunities for automation to increase productivity while preserving visual goals

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Proficiency in Substance Designer, Painter and Zbrush

Proficiency in creating tiling and unique textures representing a variety of material types

Strong understanding of Maya and UV mapping

Familiarity with real time rendering, Physically Based Shading, image manipulation and compression techniques

Understanding of Lighting and Photography and how they apply to modern rendering techniques is a plus

If this sounds like the opportunity that you have been looking for, then we want to hear from you. Please note this is a benefit eligible project hire role. Please use the link below, and apply directly to the position. Thanks!