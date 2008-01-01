Studio Art Manager

Founded in 2009 Backflip Studios was on the front lines of the mobile game industry. Since our very first release, Ragdoll Blaster, Backflip has continued to develop and publish absurdly fun free to play mobile games for iOS and Android devices. Our megahit DragonVale was the #1 Top Grossing iPad app and the #4 Top Grossing iPhone app in 2012 and our players have hatched over 960 million dragons. Owned by Hasbro, Backflip is based in Boulder Colorado

Backflip Studios is seeking a seasoned personnel manager with prior professional art outsourcing management experience to fill a critical role within our Studio. Reporting to the VP of Creative, this position is responsible for managing internal and external talent to meet the studios strategic creative objective for game and marketing art. This Manager level position is a communication bridge between product teams and art leads and ensures the timely creation and management of department documentation, style guides and asset catalogues. The varied nature of this position requires a levelheaded manager with strong communication, project management and relationship building skills.

