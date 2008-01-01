Location:
Studio Art Manager
Backflip Studios is seeking a seasoned personnel manager with prior professional art outsourcing management experience to fill a critical role within our Studio. Reporting to the VP of Creative, this position is responsible for managing internal and external talent to meet the studios strategic creative objective for game and marketing art. This Manager level position is a communication bridge between product teams and art leads and ensures the timely creation and management of department documentation, style guides and asset catalogues. The varied nature of this position requires a levelheaded manager with strong communication, project management and relationship building skills.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Working closely with production and company wide discipline managers, provide solutions to meet the game and promo art needs for the studio to ensure that deadlines and product and company initiatives are met while art standards are maintained.
- Build and manage an art outsource pipeline that supplements the internal art team in a way that leverages the internal teams company and product expertise.
- Partner with art leads to remove roadblocks and ensure adequate resources are allocated to meet goals and deadlines.
- Ensure the creation and ongoing upkeep of an art bible for each game
- Manage the company wide art asset database to meet the needs of internal teams and external vendors and partners.
- Create and manage the documentation of department processes.
- Keep Backflip Studios on the cutting edge of art and mobile game design trends by researching, proposing and implementing new and emerging processes and tech.
- Coach, inspire and motivate personnel through frequent one on ones, ongoing communication, timely and focused feedback and career planning and support.
- Establish and manage relationships with internal and external vendors and customers.
Requirements:
- 7 years of game art development experience with 5 years experience in a lead or manager role to include 3 years of mobile game live ops and art outsourcing experience
- In-depth knowledge of all aspects of asset creation including concepting, modeling, texturing, animation, UX, UI, VFX, 2D & 3D art
- Source control experience e.g. perforce
- Project management experience using JIRA or similar tool
Founded in 2009 Backflip Studios was on the front lines of the mobile game industry. Since our very first release, Ragdoll Blaster, Backflip has continued to develop and publish absurdly fun free to play mobile games for iOS and Android devices. Our megahit DragonVale was the #1 Top Grossing iPad app and the #4 Top Grossing iPhone app in 2012 and our players have hatched over 960 million dragons. Owned by Hasbro, Backflip is based in Boulder Colorado
