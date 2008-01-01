webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Tencent Games
Website:
https://www.tencent.com/en-us/
Location:
Palo Alto, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Strategic Partner Director/Manager

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

· Build senior-level relationships with Platform partners from PC, mobile, console, virtual reality in the gaming space.

· Work hand in hand with our internal publishing teams to coordinate go to market plans and manage and execute on those plans with our partners.

· Analyze and partner with leading advertising networks and work closely with our internal teams for prioritization and integration with our partners.

· Prepare and present proposals to both internal management teams as well as external partners.

· Negotiate contracts while working cross-functionally with internal management, finance, legal, and product teams.

· Travel, as necessary, to both US and international locations, as a representative of Tencent Games.

Qualifications

· Must have a passion for gaming.

· Have strong existing relationships with all the major Platforms partners in the Western Markets.

· BA/BS degree required, MBA preferred.

· At least 5 years of experience in business development or corporate development, gaming/Internet industry preferred.

· Experience influencing multiple stakeholders and leading cross functional teams across geographies and business units.

· Passionate, committed, self-starter with high level of initiative, energy, ownership, and urgency, with a sincerely willingness to learn from global team members at all levels.

· Team player with outstanding written and oral communication skills. Comfortable with handling ambiguity and collaborating across different functional teams and departments.

· Ability to organize, prioritize and manage multiple priorities.

· Proactive and takes initiative. Thinks creatively. Drives projects to completion. Insists on highest level of quality.

· Ability to consistently work in the assigned office location and travel domestically and internationally as needed.

· Not afraid to roll up his/her sleeves and do the tactical work.

· Chinese Mandarin skills a plus.

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

We couldn't find matching jobs.

Friends Who Might Be Interested