Strategic Partner Director/Manager

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

· Build senior-level relationships with Platform partners from PC, mobile, console, virtual reality in the gaming space.

· Work hand in hand with our internal publishing teams to coordinate go to market plans and manage and execute on those plans with our partners.

· Analyze and partner with leading advertising networks and work closely with our internal teams for prioritization and integration with our partners.

· Prepare and present proposals to both internal management teams as well as external partners.

· Negotiate contracts while working cross-functionally with internal management, finance, legal, and product teams.

· Travel, as necessary, to both US and international locations, as a representative of Tencent Games.

Qualifications

· Must have a passion for gaming.

· Have strong existing relationships with all the major Platforms partners in the Western Markets.

· BA/BS degree required, MBA preferred.

· At least 5 years of experience in business development or corporate development, gaming/Internet industry preferred.

· Experience influencing multiple stakeholders and leading cross functional teams across geographies and business units.

· Passionate, committed, self-starter with high level of initiative, energy, ownership, and urgency, with a sincerely willingness to learn from global team members at all levels.

· Team player with outstanding written and oral communication skills. Comfortable with handling ambiguity and collaborating across different functional teams and departments.

· Ability to organize, prioritize and manage multiple priorities.

· Proactive and takes initiative. Thinks creatively. Drives projects to completion. Insists on highest level of quality.

· Ability to consistently work in the assigned office location and travel domestically and internationally as needed.

· Not afraid to roll up his/her sleeves and do the tactical work.

· Chinese Mandarin skills a plus.