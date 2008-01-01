About Immersion:

Here at Immersion our haptic technology brings the power of touch to billions of devices around the world, where it helps companies like Sony, Microsoft, Logitech, PDP, Guillemot, Rovio and Bandai Namco delight consumers and gain a competitive edge.

We’ve only just begun to tap into the possibilities offered by touch feedback. Today, our team is working on solutions for new technologies like wearables and virtual reality systems. We’re helping content developers harness the power of touch in console games, mobile games and video advertising through the use of Immersion’s content creation tools.

Now, more than ever before, haptics is at the forefront of emerging technologies poised to transform the world. Come help us lead the haptics revolution.

About you:

Are you looking for an integral role that will enable you to make your mark in the development of new technologies? Do you like the small company atmosphere where individual contributions are recognized at all levels? Are you a creative thinker, eager to implement your ideas and build on the ideas of others? Do you enjoy keeping your skills up to date with the latest technologies in gaming and VR?

If you answered yes to these questions, then you will be interested in joining our team. We are seeking a talented and creative Software Architect who thrives in an organization that values innovation, amazing people, collaboration, integrity and customer focus.

What you’ll do:

You will report to the Director, Software Development and be integrated with an agile development team. A passion for gaming and VR is essential.

You will face these typical haptic programming tasks, as well as several others:

Anchor a cross-functional team producing next generation technologies for haptics in gaming and VR

Architect platform-independent haptic APIs

Develop plug in's for popular game engines

Create haptic design tools and services

Architect prototypes for future productization

Develop and implement proofs of concept under tight deadlines

Mentor other software developers as the need arises

Write legible and useful documentation to describe how to use haptic APIs

What we’re looking for:

Bachelor in computer science, electrical engineering or other scientific degree

8-12 years professional game development experience

Experience with popular game engines such as Unity and Unreal Engine

Proficiency in C, C++ and Java development

Experience developing efficient APIs for PC and/or console games

Rigorous design and analysis skills

Ability to think at different levels, get the “big picture” as well as the details, understand a software product from top to bottom and propose elegant solutions to problems

Familiarity with current Software Engineering best practices including Agile development (SCRUM), bug tracking, source code revision control and continuous integration

Familiarity with the Microsoft Office suite for documentation/communication skills

Pluses:

Experience developing cross-platform tools for Windows and OSX

Experience with mobile application development (Android and iOS)

Experience with game console development (Xbox, PlayStation)

Experience developing UWP apps for Xbox and Windows 10

Familiarity with system-level engineering – hardware + software, circuits and actuators

User Interface design and implementation

Any experience in the field of haptics/force feedback

Immersion helps bring the digital universe to life. We offer competitive salary and benefits for jobs that allow you to help change the way the world experiences digital devices. Hear what we have to say at blog.immersion.com . Or get a head start by learning what we do in digital content at http://www.immersion.com . Please send a resume with cover letter detailing how your experience matches the requirements of this job.

For more information about Immersion see: http://tinyurl.com/IMMR-MWC-2015 . To download Immersion apps for your android phone, go to: http://tinyurl.com/IMMR-GooglePlay . Free games you can feel are at: http://www.immersion.com/mobile-gaming/ . Immersion is listed on NASDAQ with the symbol IMMR.

