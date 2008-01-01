Location Austin, TX

Sr Web Applications Engineer

PLAYSTUDIOS is seeking a Web Applications Engineer to join the server development team in Austin. This role focuses on creating and improving web applications for the Rewards platform and critical business tools.

Millions of people play our games daily. The Austin team builds the reliable, large-scale production systems that deliver that gameplay and the tools to manage them. Usability and stability underpin every decision we make and we’re looking for someone who can help us build solutions to empower our users.

Our stack is composed of industry standard JavaScript frameworks, ASP.NET MVC and Web API using C#, SQL Server, and Couchbase. The Web Applications Engineer will work directly with business stakeholders to define features, Project Managers to scope and schedule deliverables, and QA Testers to achieve high quality products.

PLAYSTUDIOS has a deep passion for quality and we want someone with a high personal bar.

Responsibilities:

Use C# and JavaScript to develop web-based tools that interact with game servers and business systems.

Collaborate with users to continuously improve tools.

Work with project manager to break down high-level goals into tasks and timelines.

Requirements:

Advanced knowledge of MVC 5.2, C# 5.0, and .NET 4.5.2.

Sound knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Experience with UI frameworks like Bootstrap.

Good grasp of RESTful design principles.

Excellent communication and organization skills.

Proven ability to build high quality products.

Understanding of UI design principles.

Minimum 4 years of professional experience with .NET stack.

BS in Computer Science or similar.

Bonus:

Familiarity with TypeScript, ES2015, or JavaScript design patterns.

Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks and libraries, such as Angular.

Experience writing and maintaining unit tests for .NET and JavaScript.

Thorough understanding of HTTP and JSON standards.

Experience with a front-end tool chain.

Development experience with large scale systems.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is a developer of engaging casual games for the world’s largest social and mobile platforms. Founded by a team of experienced gaming and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS’ first free-to-play applications myVEGAS Slots & myVEGAS Blackjack combine the best elements of popular social games with established gambling mechanics. Players enjoy an ever-growing collection of slot and table games and the opportunity to earn an unprecedented selection of valuable real-world Rewards.

Benefits and Perks