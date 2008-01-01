Are you skilled at forging powerful and versatile stand-alone tools and plugins? Do you enjoy being the go-to person for artists and designers when they need a technical problem solved? Do you view your job about making the jobs of other people easier? You might be just the tools programmer we’re looking for!
Soulbound Studios is seeking a full-time Sr. Tools Programmer to join the dedicated team working on Chronicles of Elyria here in Bellevue, WA.
This position requires the candidate to operate with a high degree of autonomy to deliver superior quality, well-tested code in a timely manner. You will be designing, developing, testing, and debugging tools in our production pipeline. You will also be working alongside designers and artists to establish a powerful, streamlined asset pipeline. Tools programmer candidates must have broad knowledge across a wide range of domains.
Come join the team that’s re-defining the MMORPG genre!
Requirements:
Pluses:
Responsibilities:
About Chronicles of Elyria
Chronicles of Elyria is the first MMORPG where your character ages and dies, encouraging you to think beyond your character to their role in a larger story. Only a couple months out of Kickstarter, Chronicles of Elyria has already received the Best Indie MMO award at PAX 2016 from MMOGames.com and has been the number #1 most anticipated game on MMORPG.com since November 2015. Here’s what people are saying about Chronicles of Elyria:
About Soulbound Studios
Founded in 2015 by industry veterans Jeromy Walsh and Eddie Smith, Soulbound Studios is a growing team of talented game developers that have banded together to create something truly amazing.
By challenging what it means to be fun, re-imagining what is possible, and re-defining "immersive", Soulbound Studios aims to create games unlike anything ever seen before. But this passion for creating next-gen games isn't just what we do, it's who we are. It's part of us. It's Soulbound.