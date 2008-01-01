Are you skilled at forging powerful and versatile stand-alone tools and plugins? Do you enjoy being the go-to person for artists and designers when they need a technical problem solved? Do you view your job about making the jobs of other people easier? You might be just the tools programmer we’re looking for!

Soulbound Studios is seeking a full-time Sr. Tools Programmer to join the dedicated team working on Chronicles of Elyria here in Bellevue, WA.

This position requires the candidate to operate with a high degree of autonomy to deliver superior quality, well-tested code in a timely manner. You will be designing, developing, testing, and debugging tools in our production pipeline. You will also be working alongside designers and artists to establish a powerful, streamlined asset pipeline. Tools programmer candidates must have broad knowledge across a wide range of domains.

Come join the team that’s re-defining the MMORPG genre!

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in a tool and plugin-development position

At least 2 previously shipped AAA PC title (bonus if MMO) in an equivalent type role

B.Sc. or better in Computer Science or related program

Practical understanding of algorithms, performance and optimization

Strong Object-Oriented and problem-solving skills

Expert-level C++ or C# programming skills

Demonstrated ability to work well within a team - strong communication skills within and outside programming discipline

A passion for video games

Pluses:

Familiarity with the Unreal Engine and other 3rd-party libraries

Familiarity with Maya

Familiarity with Perforce

Agile development exposure (eXtreme Programming, Scrum, etc.)

Familiar with unit testing

Handy with a NERF gun

Responsibilities:

Implement solutions to some of the most challenging problems you can imagine

Take ownership of the existing asset pipeline to enable rapid development and deployment

Develop and improve Maya exporters

Develop stand-alone tools to support the design process

Write clean, well-tested, performant code

Work on run time engine tasks as needed to support specific project requirements.

Analyze and optimize systems as required

About Chronicles of Elyria

Chronicles of Elyria is the first MMORPG where your character ages and dies, encouraging you to think beyond your character to their role in a larger story. Only a couple months out of Kickstarter, Chronicles of Elyria has already received the Best Indie MMO award at PAX 2016 from MMOGames.com and has been the number #1 most anticipated game on MMORPG.com since November 2015. Here’s what people are saying about Chronicles of Elyria:

“I've been into the genre since 1996, haven't been this excited for an upcoming game in a decade or more. Keep fighting the good fight!"

"Absolute GENIUS! The reincarnation system is spot on! The graphics are mind blowing. The story building is just out of this world. This is a dynamic change to the hum drum of level grinding by far hands down!"

"Really looking forward to this game! Drinking the usher-in-a-new-age Kool-Aid. This is offering everything I want that other games reject…

"You guys are seriously creating an all new standard for the MMORPG genre. Every post gets me even more hyped than the last!"

"It's about time someone turned mmo's on their ear, keep up the great work and can't wait to play this!"

About Soulbound Studios

Founded in 2015 by industry veterans Jeromy Walsh and Eddie Smith, Soulbound Studios is a growing team of talented game developers that have banded together to create something truly amazing.

By challenging what it means to be fun, re-imagining what is possible, and re-defining "immersive", Soulbound Studios aims to create games unlike anything ever seen before. But this passion for creating next-gen games isn't just what we do, it's who we are. It's part of us. It's Soulbound.