Company Name:
ZeniMax Online Studios
Website:
http://jobs.zenimax.com/locations/view/7
Location:
Hunt Valley, Maryland
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Sr. Technical Artist Programmer
Requirements:
5+ years of experience using C++, Python, C# or another object oriented language.
Experience developing tools and UIs.
Strong understanding of game pipelines and systems development.
Ability to adapt to changing needs throughout the course of the development cycle.
Interest in and ability to work collaboratively with technical and creative team members.
Ability to adapt and respond to changing needs throughout the course of development.
Excellent communication skills.
Must be self-sufficient and have strong time management skills.
Must have strong communication skills.
Familiarity with common data formats: XML/JSON/etc.
Familiarity with common 3D data formats: OBJ/FBX/ALEMBIC/etc.
Bonus Experience:
PyQt or PySide
Maya, Max, Modo, or other 3D DCC
Character animation & rigging.
Experience with motion capture.
SQL/mySQL/sqlalchemy/etc.
MMO experience
Experience with world building.
Experience working with character pipelines in game development.
Experience with animation, special effects and shaders.
General interest in contemporary CGI techniques.
