Company Name:
ZeniMax Online Studios
Website:
http://jobs.zenimax.com/locations/view/7
Location:
Hunt Valley, Maryland
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Sr. Technical Artist Programmer

Requirements:

  • 5+ years of experience using C++, Python, C# or another object oriented language.
  • Experience developing tools and UIs.
  • Strong understanding of game pipelines and systems development.
  • Ability to adapt to changing needs throughout the course of the development cycle.
  • Interest in and ability to work collaboratively with technical and creative team members.
  • Ability to adapt and respond to changing needs throughout the course of development.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Must be self-sufficient and have strong time management skills.
  • Must have strong communication skills.
  • Familiarity with common data formats: XML/JSON/etc.
  • Familiarity with common 3D data formats: OBJ/FBX/ALEMBIC/etc.

Bonus Experience:

  • PyQt or PySide
  • Maya, Max, Modo, or other 3D DCC
  • Character animation & rigging.
  • Experience with motion capture.
  • SQL/mySQL/sqlalchemy/etc.
  • MMO experience
  • Experience with world building.
  • Experience working with character pipelines in game development.
  • Experience with animation, special effects and shaders.
  • General interest in contemporary CGI techniques.
